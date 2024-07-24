Knesset advances bill for grants for October 7 hostages and missing persons

The Knesset plenum approved Wednesday in first reading a bill that defines benefits for those missing or taken hostage on October 7. The bill will now be discussed in the Knesset's Labor and Welfare committee before being voted on again in the plenum.

The bill determines the size of the stipends that will be given to victims. Stipends are based on the salary of the victim and the minimum stipend granted will be NIS 7,000, or NIS 9,000 for hostages and missing persons who are parents. Stipends will be capped at NIS 50,000.

The bill extends these benefits through early October, and does not include hostages or missing persons who are soldiers or members of Israel's security bodies.

"In light of the continued captivity of the hostages, and their inability to earn a wage during this time and meet their financial obligations, the need to supply resources to meet their economic needs arose," read the bill.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Wednesday marked the end of the work of a public committee on providing aid to those harmed on October 7 with a visit to Israel's south including the city of Ofakim.

The goal of the committee was to advise the minister and help him create an appropriate response for those harmed by the events of October 7.

The committee was founded due to the fact that current legislation for providing aid to those harmed in terror attacks was not sufficient to provide aid to people harmed on October 7, due to the severity of the harm caused and the variety of harm caused.

Residents of Ofakim

Recommendations based on the needs of different populations, with a focus on rehabilitation and reintegration in society, were the focus of the committee's fact finding mission.

The committee recommended providing grants to residents of Ofakim, and those who were in the city on October 7, Smotrich announced Wednesday during his visit to the city.

Grants of NIS 7,180 per adult and 1,436 per child were recommended by the committee, for a total of over NIS 220 million.