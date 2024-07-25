Series of controversial laws pass in legislative blitz ahead of summer recess

Israel's Knesset plenum passed a number of laws and measures, some of them controversial, overnight between Wednesday and Thursday as part of a legislative blitz ahead of the three-month summer recess that begins on Monday.

The controversial "Kosher Cell Phone" bill was the first bill to pass into law. The law was designed to enable a body called the Rabbinic Committee for Communication power to track its approximately 600,000 constituents' religious observance level by earmarking a swath of cell phone numbers as belonging to "kosher phones" (i.e., without internet capability). These groups of phone numbers are known as the "kosher platform."

The key aspect of the law is that it prevents people with "kosher" cell phones from keeping the same phone number if they opt to switch to a "non-kosher" phone. Haredi politicians have argued that the haredi public had the right to choose whether or not to join the platform and that it anchored in law an arrangement that many citizens wanted.

However, many politicians and other officials have opposed the law on social and economic grounds. Socially, opponents argued, the bill gave the powerful rabbinic committee leverage to apply social pressure against constituents who do not opt for a kosher phone. Economically, officials from the finance ministry, competition authority, and from within the communications ministry itself argued that the bill would have negative economic effects, as it could lead to the monopolization of kosher devices and kosher cell phone service providers, which would then drive up prices.

As part of a political deal between the haredi parties and National Security Minister MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, the latter directed his party members to support the kosher cell phone bill in exchange for haredi support for a measure that passed next in the plenum late Wednesday night – to place under Ben-Gvir's jurisdiction a law enforcement agency called the National Unit for Enforcing Planning and Construction Laws. THE KNESSET will return to session next week amid the temporary freeze in the judicial reform legislation. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The unit, which was previously under the finance ministry, was formed in 2017 as part of a law known as the Kamenetz Law, whose purpose was to tighten enforcement of illegal construction, especially in the Arab sector. The unit has the authority to hand out fines and other sanctions for construction violators. Ben-Gvir has promoted stricter enforcement against construction violations, especially amongst Bedouin nomads in the South, and having the unit under his auspices will give him more power in that regard. Ben-Gvir has argued that as a law enforcement agency, the unit's proper place is the national security ministry. However, Israeli Arab politicians have argued that Ben-Gvir intends to use the unit to pursue Arabs in general and Bedouins in particular.

Controversial bill passes first reading

A second controversial bill that advanced in the plenum late Wednesday night was a bill to change the election procedure of the watchdog responsible for overseeing Israel's judicial system. Unlike the Kosher cell phone bill, this bill only passed its first reading in Wednesday night's plenum, and still needs to pass additional stages before it becomes law.

The judicial system watchdog has the authority to hear complaints against judges and even to recommend removing them from their positions. The watchdog oversees all judges with statutory powers, including in criminal courts, transportation courts, family courts, and religious courts.

Existing law says that the position is a joint appointment by the Supreme Court Chief Justice and the Justice Minister and is approved by the judicial selection committee. However, the former watchdog, former high court judge Uri Shoham, finished his tenure in May, and Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Interim Chief Justice Uzi Fogelman have been unable to reach an agreement on the identity of the next watchdog.

The bill's purpose, according to it sponsor, Knesset Constitution Committee chairman MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionist Party), is to solve the stalemate. The current law requires that the watchdog have a relevant background and deep familiarity with the court system, and although not required by law, all former watchdogs have all been retired high-court justices. However, according to the new proposal, the justice minister or any group of 10 Knesset members may put forward a candidate, which the Knesset then must approve a candidate with at least 70 MKs. The new bill does not require that the watchdog have any professional requirements.

Rothman argued that the Knesset, as the representative of the people, should have the prerogative to elect the watchdog. In addition, Rothman argued that the high court chief justice should not be involved in the election process, since he himself will face oversight by the watchdog.

However, the bill's opponents, including members of the opposition, the attorney general's office, the legal advisor of Rothman's own committee, and civil organizations such as the Israel Democracy Institute, pointed out a number of issues. First, the bill would not necessarily end the stalemate it set out to solve, since it did not explain what would happen if 70 MKs could not agree on a candidate; second, there were no professional requirements, such that the appointment could be someone who does not have the appropriate qualifications; third, the bill would turn the watchdog into a political appointment, and this could have a chilling effect on judges who do not want to be targeted by him for political reasons.

Furthermore, several opponents to the bill argued that it served de facto as a continuation of the controversial 2023 judicial reforms, which caused widespread social turmoil, since it would lead to the weakening of the judicial system.

Another bill that passed overnight on Wednesday was the Metro Law, which is aimed at providing the regulatory framework that will allow Israel's metro to be advanced efficiently and quickly, as well as funding the project.

Israel's metro project will connect 24 local municipalities across the center of Israel, it includes three lines, 150 km. of underground track and 109 stations, the treasury said. It is expected to carry two million passengers daily, and the treasury estimated the project's economic benefit at NIS 30 billion yearly. The law also includes an aid package for businesses near metro construction to the tune of half a billion shekels.

The Metro Law was first put forward by the previous government, but the opposition at the time led by current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to support it in June 2022, so as not to give the outgoing government a political victory. The bill was thus delayed by two years, and finally passed late Wednesday night.

The Director General of the Budget Department at Israel's Ministry of Finance, Yoav Gradus, said following the bill's passage, "The State of Israel is in a severe infrastructural deficit. The main reason for that is the slow pace of completing essential projects. The Metro Project is the biggest infrastructure project in Israel's history, [and] the Metro Law creates the regulatory and structural framework that will enable its construction with the utmost efficiency and speed, to the benefit of the country's citizens," Gradus said.