Rape survivor Michal Deutsch slams MK Limor Son Har-Melech for double standard on rape legislation

Michal Deutsch, a survivor of rape who is advocating for harsher punishment against the heinous act, recently spoke to Knesset member Limor Son Har-Melech. Deutsch was raped a year ago in east Jerusalem by a local resident. Her case, highlighted by Son Har-Melech as a valid reason to push for new laws, caused Deutch to feel exploited by her trauma. “Any injury to someone’s body is illegitimate and it stands on its own,” Deutsch stated in court.

Additionally, Deutsch believes all victims of rape should be treated with the same urgency as the next and criticized Son Har-Melech, who argued that the new law wouldn’t be racist. Deutsch pointed out that when a similar rape by IDF soldiers happened they were supported, and she feels there is an unfair double standard. “Limor Son Har-Melech insisted that this legislation was necessary and that it would not be racist, but today we are when there was a nationalist-motivated rape committed by IDF soldiers in the Yemen field, she went to support them. It was done in a racist way," Deutsch stated.

Deutsch is also a member of Changing Direction, an activist organization that advocates for political reform and is known for its involvement in protests and demonstrations. Regarding this, she said, "We are protesting nonviolently and with determination. They label us as anarchists and incite violence against us. Now, they read our statements and still legitimize the government's actions. We all need to take to the streets strongly without violence, to stop this racism."

MK Limor Son Har-Melech (credit: Walla)

Son Har-Melech's response

Son Har-Melech responded to Deutsch by explaining that the criticism against her and her colleague, MK Yulia Malinovsky, was driven by left-wing groups who tried to cover up the issue of nationalist-motivated sexual abuse. She claimed these groups are trying to sabotage the new laws they are promoting, “Left-wing organizations did everything in their power to silence and obscure the phenomenon of nationalist-motivated sexual abuse.”

Son Har-Melech continued, "Contrary to what was said, and with all the pain and participation in the victim's sorrow, in relation to yesterday's events, I refuse to believe the false claims of the Nukhba terrorists who themselves brutally raped, harmed, and desecrated our daughters. I will continue to support our soldiers in the face of all the terrorists' claims, even if the Military Advocate General chooses to be the lawyer for the despicable terrorists."