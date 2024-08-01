Israel warns its citizens to brace for terror attacks abroad

The National Security Council warned Israeli citizens to brace for terror attacks abroad as part of the anticipated coordinated Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas response to the twin assassinations Israel carried out in Beirut and Tehran this week.

“There is concern that the escalation will also increase the motivation of global jihad organizations and individual threats to carry out attacks against Israelis in various countries around the world,” it stated on Thursday.

There is a possibility that embassies, synagogues, Israeli businesses, Chabad houses, kosher restaurants, and other various Jewish sites could be targeted, the NSC said.

During their stay abroad, Israelis avoid wearing external Jewish symbols and are vigilant in public spaces, such as shopping malls, restaurants, hotels, and bars, the NSC stated.

Israelis should re-examine travel plans for countries with threat level warnings of 3 or higher and should increase precautions when heading to safer destinations abroad. FILE PHOTO: Ismail Haniyeh, prime minister of the Hamas Gaza government, talks to his supporters during a Hamas rally marking the anniversary of the death of its leaders killed by Israel, in Gaza City March 23, 2014. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM/FILE PHOTO)

They should also stay away from public demonstrations and protests, it added.

Check the travel map

Those flying, the NSC said, should make sure that the plane’s aerial route does not include passage over enemy countries or ones that lack diplomatic relations with Israel, such as Lebanon, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan, Libya, Somalia, Pakistan, and Algeria.