Iranian cyberattack targets Israeli firms with phishing campaign amid ongoing conflict

A substantial barrage of phishing attacks against large Israeli companies shows that Iran’s targeting of Israel is not limited to the battlefield but rather encompasses never-ending attempts in cyberspace as well.

On Sunday, August 4th, the systems of Perception Point, a cyber security firm that aims to protect the modern user workspace from various attacks delivered via email and other apps, detected a malicious email campaign targeting thousands of employees in dozens of Israeli companies, including many related to infrastructure and manufacturing.

The email, titled “IDF Alert: Guidelines for Citizen Safety,” falsely claimed to provide crucial safety guidelines for the ongoing war and urged recipients to download an official document. Users who clicked the link in the email were redirected to download a preconfigured remote control app, allowing attackers to take complete control of the device and potentially infect other devices on the company network.

“The attackers' goals may have included extortion, embarrassing Israeli companies, or more severe actions like compromising critical infrastructure, wiping out data of computers, and even causing physical harm,” explained Tal Zamir, CTO of Perception Point.

“It should be noted that this attempt used several sophisticated evasion tactics, including hosting the remote control app on a legitimate hosting service often featured in the allowed list of organizations, as well as being properly digitally signed by a legitimate IT software vendor, bypassing many traditional protections,” Zamir added. Cyberattack (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)

“We cannot give the names of the organizations because they are our clients, and we maintain their privacy, but I can say that some of them are large Israeli infrastructure companies. Our system automatically blocked all of these malicious emails before they reached users' inboxes, so none of the organizations we protect were affected by this attack to the best of our knowledge,” Zamir stressed.

Zamir suspects that the attack attempts originated in Iran. “Based on the timing, the attack theme, and the specific remote control app used, we suspect the threat actor is a cyber espionage group associated with Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS),” explained Zamir. “This specific group, known as MuddyWater in the security community, has previously targeted private organizations across the Middle East and used the same agent for remote system management and lateral movement.”

Zamir commented that Perception Point has noticed a spike in email campaigns targeting Israeli companies since October 7th. One example is a pro-Hamas attack by the “Handala” group that delivered wiper malware for Windows and Linux servers via an email campaign, risking Israeli infrastructure. “In that instance, the email was entirely in Hebrew and focused on requiring IT administrators to deploy a new software update for their servers,” he elaborated.

How users can protect themselves from phishing attacks

Perception Point’s core technology, developed in-house over the past 7 years, aims to provide detection capabilities for highly evasive malware, social engineering, phishing, and other threats. “Our system has previously exposed numerous zero-day vulnerabilities, exploits, account takeovers, and advanced evasive phishing and ransomware attacks,” Zamir said, adding that the company pioneered protection against quishing, multi-step phishing attacks, and social engineering protection through AI and semantic understanding of email content.

When asked which tips he can offer to users around the globe in order to remain safe from such attacks, Zamir replied: “First and foremost, always look at the domain of senders, as well as domains in email links. For example, a fake IDF ‘alert email’ came from the address IDFAlert@miraclecenter.org. Needless to say, “miracle center” is not an official IDF domain. Official communications should come from the proper domain of the organization. Also, watch out for slight domain alterations, such as "1df" instead of "idf".

“Secondly, don’t open links from unknown sources: avoid opening documents or websites from suspicious sources, and never enter your password or one-time code on websites from dubious senders.

“Thirdly, verify directly with the sender: If an email asks you to call a number or visit a vendor’s website via a provided link, independently verify the contact information by browsing to the official website or using known contact details. Links and numbers in emails can be fake and lead to attacker-controlled sites or phone lines.

“Finally, make sure to report suspicious emails: if in doubt, report suspicious emails to your security or IT administrator. Use built-in phishing reporting tools in standard email clients like Gmail and Outlook.

“Given the current war situation in Israel, it is crucial to be extra vigilant with incoming messages. Threat actors often exploit such crises to launch targeted attacks. We urge everyone to exercise increased caution when dealing with emails and other communications. It is also highly recommended to activate additional protections by hardening security policies and implementing advanced email security solutions. By taking these steps, we can better protect our organizations and our country from cyber threats during these challenging times”.