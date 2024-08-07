New poll shows 59% of Israelis support hostage deal that ends war with Hamas

Some 59% of voters said that they support Israel making an immediate hostage deal that includes ending the Israel-Hamas war, according to an August poll released Wednesday by the Hostage Family Forum, conducted by the Midgam polling institute led by Mano Geva.

This is compared to 33% of all voters who oppose such a deal, with the rest undecided.

Among coalition voters, this support stood at 41% in favor, with 49% against, and the rest undecided.

Family of American hostage Omer Neutra hold rally underlining his captivity amid independence day weekend (credit: Liri Agami, Dani Tenenbaum)

Some 68% of the Israeli public polled thinks that the Israeli government should make a deal to bring back the hostages when asked: "What should Israel's government do now?"

This is compared to 23% of the population who answered that destroying Hamas is what the government should "do now."

Hostage deal over destroying Hamas

Among coalition voters, 52% said that a deal should be made before destroying Hamas, while 35% said Hamas should be destroyed first. The rest were undecided.

The forum said the poll was conducted on 504 Israelis, a representative sample of Israel's Jewish population.

According to previous polls released by the forum, public support for prioritizing a hostage deal over destroying Hamas was 72% in July and 67% in June, climbing from 46% in May.