N12 reveals video of alleged sexual assault of Nukhba terrorist at Sde Teiman

Footage of IDF soldiers allegedly sexually assaulting a Palestinian detainee at the Sde Teiman detention facility was broadcast on N12 on Tuesday.

Suspected Hamas operatives have been held at Sde Teiman since October 7, and due to their status of "illegal combatants," they are not given a right of attorney. These prisoners are either returned to Gaza or moved to an Israel Prison Service facility. Sde Teiman is guarded by both military police and IDF reservists.

This follows reports of soldiers being detained for allegedly assaulting a Nukhba terrorist, with the incident occurring approximately a month ago when the prisoner was transferred from Ofer Prison to Sde Teiman.

Following the incident, rioters arrived at the detention centers and attempted to overrun the base and free the soldiers who were being held for assaulting the Nukhba terrorist. Channel 12 reported that two of their journalists were attacked during the riots.

MKs involved in riots at the southern detention facility

MKs had also taken part in the riots, including MK Zvi Sukkot of Religious Zionism, and on the same day, far-right Otzma Yehudit announced that its MKs were on the way to Sde Teiman.

Footage is released of Israeli soldiers covering themselves with shields, as they rape a Palestinian hostage at the Sde Teiman torture camp. The unnamed hostage was hospitalized with a torn rectum, broken ribs, ruptured bowels & damaged lungs. https://t.co/jctKdaZgf0 pic.twitter.com/b9k46crFLY — Samira Mohyeddin سمیرا (@SMohyeddin) August 6, 2024

The group "Guarding the Soldiers" issued a statement criticizing Channel 12 journalist Guy Peleg, saying that Peleg leaked the videos from prison cameras showing the assault, which shows evidence of sexual assault.

The group stated, "A distorted presentation of reality is a serious injury to the soldiers who left their homes and went out to fight for the State of Israel."

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.