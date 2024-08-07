Israel Border Police rescue two toddlers in Shuafat, east Jerusalem, over divorce dispute

Israel Border Police rescued two toddlers who were allegedly hidden by their father in an apartment in the Shuafat camp in east Jerusalem, the police spokesperson announced on Wednesday.

The police received a complaint over the weekend about a suspected violation of visitation arrangements between an east Jerusalem couple going through divorce proceedings. According to reports, the mother stated that the father took her toddler children, aged one and a half and two and a half years old, but the father did not return the children as part of the existing arrangements.

Police forces arrived in the area and encountered disturbances, including stone-throwing.

Palestinian media, as quoted by Israeli media outlets, reported the use of tear gas and a fire that broke out in one of the shops in the camp.

One of the police officers was lightly injured and treated. Police rescue toddlers from the Shuafat camp in east Jerusalem, August 7, 2024. (credit: ALON HACHMON/MAARIV)

The two children were unharmed

The rescued children were found safe and sound. Policemen carried them with helmets on their heads to protect them. The children were transferred to welfare officials for further care.

After receiving the complaint, the police opened an investigation and uncovered that the father was hiding the children in the refugee camp. The father was arrested for questioning and claimed that he did not know where the children were and blamed the mother for their disappearance. The father's detention was extended.