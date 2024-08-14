ISIS hack targets Yad Vashem Zoom seminar commemorating Tisha b'Av

A Yad Vashem online Zoom seminar commemorating Tisha b'Av was interrupted by someone claiming to belong to Islamic State (IS), Yad Vashem announced late on Tuesday.

During the seminar, a message appeared, "Hacked by ISIS Organization of Iraq. Shut your computers down or close the meeting before we attack your computers!" and included images of swastikas.

As a result of the hacking, the seminar was halted, Yad Vashem stated.

Zoom intended to mark Tisha b'Av and fast

The Zoom seminar was intended to mark the fast and other Jewish tragedies, notably the Holocaust, which Yad Vashem notes as part of their extensive educational efforts. They said that despite the disruption, "Yad Vashem remains steadfast in its commitment to Holocaust remembrance and education, condemning this heinous act that sought to undermine their work." ISIS hacked a Yad Vashem Zoom seminar commemorating Tisha b'Av. (credit: YAD VASHEM)

The event featured lecturers and speakers and included over 1,000 participants, including the Chairman of the Yad Vashem Council and Holocaust survivor Rabbi Israel Meir Lau and Rabbi Mordechai Neugroschel.