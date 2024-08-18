Niece of captive peace activist Gadi Moses urges Israel to secure hostage deal - interview

Gadi Moses, who recently turned 80 in Hamas captivity in Gaza, is an internationally renowned agronomist with expertise in wastewater management and field crops. He is also a dedicated peace activist, a cherished father of three, and a beloved grandfather of 12. On October 7, Gadi was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz, a community where one in four residents were either brutally murdered or violently kidnapped by Hamas terrorists. His partner was tragically killed during the attack, and her daughter and two grandchildren were taken but were released as part of a hostage deal.

Efrat Machikawa, the niece of Gadi Moses, shared a powerful message of peace in her conversation with The Media Line, discussing the importance of reaching a deal, the need for Israelis to reflect on their future, and a newly published book that sheds light on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's dark legacy.

Efrat, first of all, how are you?

"What’s happening feels like one long nightmare. We haven’t heard from Gadi since December, when Islamic Jihad released a video of him. He looked terrible—it was very, very hard to watch. I was in Germany at the time, giving a speech at the German Philharmonic Orchestra concert, and just hours before, I watched that video. Even now, over 10 months later, there are still times when I ask myself if this is all real. "

What was Gadi like as a person?

"Gadi Moses is one of the most charming, joyful, and knowledgeable people I know. He is a world-renowned agronomist, celebrated for his expertise in wastewater management and crop cultivation, particularly potatoes and carrots. For over 50 years, Gadi has traveled the world, often representing the Israeli state and the Ministry of Agriculture and Foreign Affairs, sharing Israeli agricultural innovations that have saved countless lives. His work has taken him from Papua New Guinea to North America, Georgia to Egypt, Jordan, and even involved many years of collaboration with Palestinians and the Palestinian Authority. In recent years, Gadi also volunteered with high school students near Ashkelon. He is a beloved and wise teacher and mentor. It is incredibly heartbreaking to know that a man who has saved hundreds of thousands of lives is now facing a threat to his own." Shani Moses in New York with a poster of her grandfather, Gadi Moses, who was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7. January 12, 2024. (credit: HANNAH SARISOHN)

You mentioned that he worked with Palestinians. How does that make you feel now, and how do you think he might feel about it?

"I'm incredibly proud of him. When I reflect on Gadi's work, I see him as a beacon of light, an example of doing what is right. Once hostages return, we must focus on our own renewal and rebuilding. But we also need to look beyond ourselves, to the other people in our region. Gadi always taught that we can share resources to create growth, not share hatred and death. By teaching agriculture to Palestinians, I trust that he believed—and still believes—that he was planting seeds of peace."

"We will overcome this horrific disaster, the most brutal atrocity in modern history since the Holocaust. Our relationships with moderate countries and with those who share our morals must be built on the foundations Gadi laid. Those seeds he planted deep within the ground may sprout one day. Only through collaboration and focusing on what we can grow, not what we can destroy, will we be able to live here."

What is your perspective on the ongoing negotiations to secure a deal?

"We understand that a deal is the only viable path to bringing them all home. In November, hostages were released as part of such a deal, and that shows us the way forward. While the recent brave operation also brought hostages back, it is not the sustainable solution. We must act now, focusing on actions rather than words. Everyone needs to understand that this deal must be sealed."

"I want to make a personal plea to the international community and mediators: unite in pressing Hamas to accept this deal and release all remaining hostages. This is such a crucial moment. We here in Israel must continue pressing our prime minister not to undermine this effort. Even the Israeli security leadership, including the minister of defense, agree that Israel can endure whatever comes as long as we bring our hostages back."

"I also want to express my deep gratitude to President Biden and the American Congress and Senate. Two weeks ago, I was in the United States and had the privilege of speaking in Congress. More than 100 congressmen and women were there, and we shared our families' stories. It was important to highlight the difference between the actions of the [Israeli] prime minister and the feelings of the families and people in Israel."

A high-level Israeli negotiating team is set to depart for cease-fire talks in Doha. These talks are viewed as a potential last chance to secure a pause in the war and the release of hostages. What are your hopes, and do you believe this is now a step toward achieving the deal?

"Knowing that the main negotiators are representatives from Mossad, the army, and others gives me hope. I want to believe that the prime minister has finally understood the gravity of the situation and has given them the full mandate to negotiate and secure a deal. "

"We must steer the situation towards hope. Yes, we will have to pay a high price, but we’ve already paid so much—with lives lost and endless pain. It’s time to reassess and redirect the cycle to a better path."

"Extremists in Israel speak of absolute victory or total destruction—extreme positions that are tearing us apart. It’s time for our people to return to the morals and values we were raised on, the principles that have always guided the Jewish people to strive for humility. We are not at our best right now; in fact, we are at our worst as a society. Calls for absolute destruction or victory are only causing more harm."

"Gadi planted seeds for a better future, and unless we treat everyone with the equality and moral integrity we believe in, we won’t have that better life. It’s time for each of us to take responsibility, to be part of renewing and rebuilding Israel, to bring the Jewish people back to their potential. We must be better. We have to be better."

What can you tell us about the recent publication from 'Forum for Life: Saving Israeli Hostages'?

"We introduced the first edition of a book titled “Benjamin Netanyahu's Dark Legacy: The Abandonment of October 7th Hostages.”

"This book is a powerful collection of essays from people across various fields—politics, security, intelligence, academia, authors, Nobel laureates, and of course, the families of the hostages. Each of us contributed an essay, but we intentionally left one page blank in both the English and Hebrew editions. This empty page is an invitation for Benjamin Netanyahu to end this dark legacy by bringing everyone home."

"This book is more than just a collection of essays; it's a piece of history. Netanyahu's dark legacy is here to stay, marking one of the darkest chapters in our history during 2023 and 2024. "

Let’s talk about Gadi again. What was your last conversation with him like before he was taken hostage?

"The last significant conversation I had with him happened when the Ministry of Foreign Affairs offered me the position of Israeli Culture, Science, and Innovation Attaché in Tokyo. Gadi, with his vast experience working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, had valuable insights to share."

"We discussed the challenges of conveying Israel’s message overseas. He emphasized how crucial emotional intelligence is in such a high-profile role, especially when representing our country. We talked about the importance of cultural diplomacy, one of my areas of expertise. Little did I know then that cultural diplomacy would become a tool I’d use today to save lives—not just any lives, but Gadi’s, the very person I discussed this with. "

What do you miss most about Gadi?

"It's hard, but what I miss most is his hug—such a strong, reassuring hug—and the way he always made positive and joyful remarks about life. Nothing ever seemed complicated from his perspective. Even the smallest obstacles seemed to disappear when you talked to Gadi. I hope that his strength, optimism, and ability to lighten any situation are now helping him through this. We will never stop fighting until he's back with us."