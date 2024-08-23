Herzog proposes unity-focused October 7 ceremony at President's residence amid controversy

President Isaac Herzog proposed to hold the State October 7 Memorial Ceremony at the President's Residence in a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday.

"The ceremony, which will be coordinated by the President's Residence, in continuous and attentive communication with the relevant state and social-community entities, will be respectful, unifying, modest, and of course, without political symbols,” Herzog wrote in the letter.

He immediately added, “The ceremony will include traditional state elements, such as lowering the flag to half-mast and reciting the Kaddish, Yizkor, and El Maleh Rachamim prayers, along with additional content to be determined in coordination and partnership, as mentioned.”

“Representatives of the government and representatives from all the communities, settlements, and groups whose worlds were shattered by the massacre on October 7 will be invited to the ceremony," Herzog further wrote to Netanyahu.” Miri Regev arrives to a special government conference on Jerusalem Day, on June 5, 2024 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

President Herzog then requested the proposal be considered by the Prime Minister and brought for discussion in the Ministerial Committee for Symbols and Ceremonies. The President also emphasized that "Great responsibility lies with public representatives at this time. The citizens of Israel look to their representatives and expect that the upcoming memorial days will be a source of comfort, healing, mending, growth, faith, building, and hope; not days of division, polarization, and discord."

Regev defends Oct. 7 ceremony

Amid the criticism, Minister Miri Regev held a press conference on Thursday to address the controversy concerning the State October 7 Memorial Ceremony. "We are in complex and difficult times. I see great responsibility in leading the ceremony as it brings something different that is adapted to the current reality,” Regev said during the press conference.

“I have shed tears and embraced the families, and I understand the criticism and disappointment. However, we have one country, and one army, and with God's help, we will prevail. We will bring back the hostages, eliminate Hamas, and neutralize the threats from the south and north," she added.

Following her statement, ceremony director, Minister Ran Tzachor, added, “No script was handed to me, and nothing was dictated to me. We prepared something and presented it to the committee, which was approved without anything being changed.”