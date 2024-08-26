Iran to Italy: 'Reaction is inevitable, Iran is not afraid of expanding tensions'

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iran's reaction is inevitable and Iran "does not seek to expand tension, although it is not afraid of it," in a phone call to the Italian Foreign Minister, Araghchi posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.

The reaction Araghchi referred to was for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital of Tehran on July 31, of this year. Israel has not taken responsibility for the killing.

According to the post, the newly appointed Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi received a "congratulatory call" from Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, during which they had a detailed discussion focused on regional tensions.

"I told them that the reaction to the terrorist act of the Zionist regime in Tehran is inevitable. This reaction will be precise and calculated. Unlike the Zionist regime, Iran does not seek to expand tension, although it is not afraid of it." A banner with a picture of assassinated Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is displayed next to the Iran and Palestinian flags in a street in Tehran, Iran, August 12, 2024. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA)

"In light of tonight’s developments, I called for restraint and to pursue a constructive approach in order to stop the cycle of military actions in the region, which only risks bringing more suffering,” Minister Tajani stated.

“It is important that Iran exercises moderation towards Hezbollah in order to avert an escalation on the Lebanese-Israeli border, where Italian soldiers of the UNIFIL contingent are operating, and towards the Houthis in order to avoid an increase in tensions in the Red Sea area, where Italy plays a leading role in the Aspides mission,” Tajani continued.

Regarding ceasefire and hostage deal talks in Cairo on Sunday, Tajani added, “Italy supports all ongoing mediation efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire in Gaza, which is essential to favor de-escalation in the region, the release of hostages, and humanitarian access.”