Who are the 50 Most Influential Jews of 2024?

In 2022, it was Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky leading his country in the fight for freedom. In 2023, it was OpenAI CEO Sam Altman for his pivotal role in the artificial intelligence revolution. Each year, The Jerusalem Post - the oldest and most-read English newspaper in Israel - puts together a list of Jewish individuals who impact the world. The list is featured in a special magazine that is distributed on Rosh Hashanah eve - that in 2024 will fall on October 1.

This year, the question of who has been playing a crucial role in a world that has been completely transformed by the Hamas October 7 massacre, the endless tragedy of the hostages, the war and the surge in antisemitism, has become even more relevant.

For this reason, for 2024, The Jerusalem Post is asking its readers to help determine who the world’s most influential Jew is, along with another 49 trendsetters.

"The events of October 7 changed reality for all of us," says The Jerusalem Post's Editor-in-Chief Zvika Klein. "It is therefore more important than ever to honor the Jewish figures who positively influence the world. Our list aims to highlight the values of resilience, innovation, and unity, especially in times of crisis."

Last year, the list also included names like Israeli President Isaac Herzog, World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder, Supreme Court President Esther Hayut, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne, and Disney Chairwoman Dana Walden, alongside other prominent figures from politics, culture, and business.

In previous years, it spotlighted individuals such as Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, US director of national intelligence Avril Haines, Co-Founder and CEO of Papaya Global Eynat Guez, WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, Nobel Prize laureate Prof. David Jay Julius and actress Mayim Bialik.

The 50 Most Influential Jews of 2024 will be celebrated at an exclusive event in the fall.

“The Jerusalem Post has always been at the forefront of shaping global conversations and highlighting voices that matter,” says Inbar Ashkenazi, CEO of The Jerusalem Post. “Our list of the 50 Most Influential Jews reflects our commitment to showcasing those who drive change, inspire others, and lead with purpose. In a world facing unprecedented challenges, it's crucial to recognize the individuals who are making a difference, guiding our community, and influencing the world in meaningful ways.”

Who will make the list? Help us choose