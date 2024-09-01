Movie theaters go dark to honor the hostages and their families

The Lev Cinemas chain and the Tel Aviv Cinematheque announced that they would be closing their doors Sunday evening to honor the six hostages who were murdered and whose bodies were returned to Israel on Sunday morning -- Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Carmel Gat, Almog Sarusi, Alexander Lobanov, and Ori Danino. A PAST Jerusalem Film Festival. (credit: ITAMAR GINSBURG/JERUSALEM CINEMATEQUE)

The Tel Aviv Cinematheque expressed condolences

The Tel Aviv Cinematheque posted a message on its website saying that because of the devastating news of this loss, it would darken its screens Sunday evening to be respectful to the hostages and their families and the continuing loss of life due to the war.

Lev Cinemas chain posted a similar announcement. Preview press screenings were also canceled.

As of this writing, other movie theaters around the country have been operating normally.