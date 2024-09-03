Video shows Alma Avraham's, 84, abduction and medical neglect in Hamas captivity

Alma Avraham, an 84-year-old resident of Kibbutz Nahal Oz, was filmed during her abduction by Hamas terrorists during the October 7 massacre, as well as in another video recorded by the terrorists during her captivity, Israeli media reported on Monday.

In the videos, obtained by Ynet and published with the family's permission, Avraham is seen being instructed by a terrorist to leave the kibbutz gate. Rushing her through the gate, which was only slightly, meaning she had to squeeze through a tight breach while her arm was visibly bandaged.

CRAZY FOOTAGE FROM OCT 7thFootage shows 84-year-old Alma Avraham, with a bandaged arm, being pushed by a terrorist during her kidnapping.These are the "resistance fighters" the Americans are supporting in the streets—terrorists who terrorize and kidnap an 84-year-old woman.… pic.twitter.com/dBALUsJM26 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 2, 2024

Another video shows Avraham, while in Hamas captivity, addressing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pleading, “Mr. Bibi Netanyahu, please make peace. We will support you if you believe in us and make peace with us. All of us together, without fighting, just peace,” a request which might have been dictated to her by her captors, according to Israeli media.

In a photo that circulated following the October 7 Massacre, Avraham is seen being taken on a motorcycle, flanked by two armed terrorists. After over seven weeks in Gaza, Avraham was released in the third phase of the hostage deal in critical condition. Immediately upon her release, she was examined by doctors, and deemed in a life-threatening state. SURROUNDED BY Soroka medical staff who cared for her during the past six months, 85-year-old former hostage Alma Avraham, carrying a huge bouquet of flowers, leaves hospital to resume life in the bosom of her family. (credit: Courtesy Soroka Hospital Spokesman)

She was taken for further treatment, spending 163 days at the hospital before being discharged. Her daughter, Tal, criticized the Red Cross, accusing its staff of refusing to deliver the necessary medications to her mother.

Red Cross medical neglect

Following Avraham’s release, Tal said, "My mother did not deserve to return in such a state. She was neglected medically throughout her entire time in captivity. She didn't receive life-saving medications and arrived just hours before she nearly passed away. I can say on her behalf that she came with a pulse of 40 and a temperature of 28 degrees, semi-conscious, and entirely wounded.”

“She was abandoned twice: once on October 7 and a second time by all the organizations that were supposed to save her and prevent this situation,” She further emphasized.

Responding to the video of Avraham’s abduction, Professor Haggai Levin, head of the Health Division at the Hostage Families' Headquarters who accompanied her following her release said, "The video shows Alma's condition at the time of her abduction, and we all know how she returned after 51 days and are aware of the problems she still faces today."

Levin further added, "Alma's story is one of triumph; she managed to get her medications - which were not provided by the Red Cross - and knew how to recover." However, he added, "The videos of her captivity are painful and raise serious concerns about the condition of those who have been held for 332 days. They are running out of time. If Alma had not been released in the November deal, she would no longer be alive today. This is the situation for the other hostages, those who were abducted with pre-existing conditions and those who were 'healthy.' As we wrote in the report marking 300 days of captivity, the chances of survival are decreasing for all hostages."