'Bibi Files' documentary to reveal recordings of Netanyahu criminal investigation

Previously unheard recordings of the criminal investigation conducted regarding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trials are set to be revealed in a new documentary entitled The Bibi Files, according to a Monday Variety report.

The film was produced by Alex Gibney and directed by Alexis Bloom.

The recordings, which include interviews with Netanyahu, his wife Sara, and his son Yair, among others, date back to 2016-2018.

According to the report, they were made to ascertain whether the prime minister should be indicted.

Variety affirmed that the thousand-hour documentation was leaked to Gibney in 2023. However, Variety noted that it was never shown in Israel due to the country's privacy laws.

'Netanyahu's character' revealed in film

“These recordings shed light on Netanyahu’s character in a way that is unprecedented and extraordinary,” Gibney was cited by Variety as saying of the documentation.

He further claimed the recordings indicate how Netanyahu's "character" "led us to where we are at right now.”

Bloom said of the film, “Netanyahu’s character comes through very strongly in the recordings,” adding, "This is a very human look at the people in the news headlines.”

“This film is a portrait of the man (Netanyahu), and it’s a portrait of his family," Bloom told the American magazine.

The film, which is still in development and seeking funding, will be screened at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival next week.

In 2019, Netanyahu was indicted in cases 4000, 2000, and 1000 on charges including fraud, breach of trust, and accepting bribery.