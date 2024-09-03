Energy Ministry to allocate NIS 30 million to local authorities to improve sustainability

Israel will be investing NIS 30 million this year to speed up the transition of local authorities to sustainable energy, the Energy and Infrastructure Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The budget will be distributed to different energy sources, such as replacing old and inefficient lighting and air conditioning systems with new and efficient ones, installing solar roofing, and producing renewable energy and storage facilities. The ministry is also helping authorities to launch initiatives to help households implement renewable energy and reduce energy poverty.

Eli Cohen, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure said: "We at the ministry see the local authorities as a central factor in promoting national objectives such as the production of renewable energy, the increase in energy efficiency, and the reduction in air pollution."

Minister Eli Cohen (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

Cohen added that the budget will contribute to the economic and energy resilience of local authorities while helping them to reduce expenditures, such as energy consumption. These factors combined, Cohen stated, should improve the quality of life for residents.

Poorer areas will receive more

Local authorities will be allocated grants, ranging from NIS 350,000 to NIS 2.8 million, depending on the size of the authority and other factors. Lower socio-economic areas will be given priority.

A user-friendly Excel spreadsheet will be used to make the application process easier for local authorities.