Egyptian court extended detention of two Israelis in Taba hotel brawl

The detention of two Israeli citizens in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt has been extended until Tuesday, September 10th, Walla reported on Tuesday evening.

Wael Kareem, 34, and his cousin Mohammed Kareem, 22, both from Nazareth, were initially arrested on Saturday, August 31st, following their involvement in a violent incident at the Mövenpick Resort Taba.

The two are being held in the Nuweiba detention center.

The cousins are currently being held under suspicion of assault, as well as causing damage to the hotel. However, their family has claimed that the men are being held unjustly, and vehemently denies the allegations.

Amir, Wael's brother, told Walla that the incident began when the group noticed another Israeli guest arguing with a waiter. "We intervened to separate them and make peace. God forbid, not to attack. After all, we had my wife and our mother with us," Amir said. "At this point, many hotel workers suddenly arrived and started beating us. The person who was involved in the trouble left and ran away, and we got stuck in the middle." A general view of the outside of the Cairo Economic Court in Cairo suburb of Maadi, Egypt, September 2, 2023. (credit: AMR ABDALLAH DALSH / REUTERS)

Both detained men sustained injuries during the altercation. Mohammed underwent surgery for torn tendons in his foot, and both he and Wael received stitches to their heads.

Despite reports of an Egyptian hotel employee dying in the altercation, Walla reported that the employee was injured, but has since been stabilized.

The family has called for the immediate intervention of the Israeli Foreign Ministry. "They have been in prison for five days, and no one is asking about us, and no one is helping us," Amir stated. "We don't understand why nothing has been done until now. No one from the Israeli Embassy has come to see them."

Attorney Shmuel Barzani, representing the family, highlighted the legal complexities of the case. "As Israeli lawyers, we have no standing in Egyptian courts,” he explained to Walla, “so we turn to receive assistance from official bodies - not in interfering with the process itself, but only in protecting the rights of the suspects held there, and this is the level at which we operate."

Two local Egyptian lawyers represented the cousins at the hearing, where their detention was extended.

As of now, the Israeli Foreign Ministry has not responded to requests for comment or intervention.