Child abuse on the rise among displaced families from Northern Israel - NGO

In recent years, Israel has seen a disturbing rise in child abuse cases in Israel fueled by societal challenges and increasing awareness, according to ELI (The Israel Association for Child Protection).

The tragic events of October 7 have deepened the trauma and instability felt across the country, particularly among children. As one of the most vulnerable groups in society, children often struggle to articulate their experiences of abuse, burdened by shame or fear. For many, the violence and instability in their communities only compound the abuse they suffer in silence.

The northern regions of Israel, particularly, have seen families evacuated from their homes, often forced into cramped hotel rooms with little support. Many parents, having lost their jobs and stability, find themselves under immense psychological and financial pressure. In some instances, this leads to behaviors that would have been unimaginable before, including violent tendencies towards their children.

Eran Zimrin, CEO of ELI, highlights how the strains of displacement and war have exacerbated family tensions: “Many of the families evacuated to hotels in the South or center of the country are struggling to adjust. Living in one room with no certainty about the future, no work, and the emotional toll of the war is immense. Unfortunately, in some cases, this has led to instances of parental violence.”

One such instance involved hotel staff alerting ELI about a 14-year-old girl wandering alone. Her parents were found intoxicated in their room. The girl’s situation highlights the desperate need for ELI’s services, especially in times of crisis. CEO Eran Zimrin (Credit: REUVEN KAPUCHINSKI)

Zimrin emphasizes that such reports have become more frequent since the war began, as the disruption to family life, the emotional toll of the conflict, and financial hardship create conditions where normal, loving parents can lose control. This underscores the urgent need for intervention and support, both for the children and their parents, to prevent these situations from escalating into long-term trauma.

In response to the increasing number of cases, ELI developed a school-based child abuse awareness and prevention program that reaches children directly in their learning environments.

This program has become more crucial than ever. Designed to help identify and prevent abuse, it equips children, educators, and families with the tools needed to recognize abuse, ask for help, and intervene. At its core, it is an innovative form of educational entertainment, or "edutainment," which teaches children about the dangers of abuse through plays and musicals. For younger children, the focus is on understanding body boundaries, while older students learn about cyberbullying and safe internet use.

Through these programs, ELI fosters a sense of awareness among children and their communities, encouraging them to come forward if they need help. As Zimrin points out, "The problem always exists, and what has happened in recent years is an increase in awareness, which directly leads to more cases being treated than before." However, raising awareness is just the first step. The challenge lies in providing effective therapeutic intervention, particularly for children who have already experienced abuse.

ELI’s school-based program is comprehensive, providing training for school professionals, discussions with children led by social workers or counselors, and therapeutic support for those identified as victims of abuse.

“We received a personal request from a mayor who was wise enough to address the problem—unlike others who simply refuse to acknowledge it,” Zimrin shares. “When the local authorities are willing to address the issue, we have more access to therapy rooms. In one such city, we increased our availability from two therapy rooms to five, simply because local authorities were aware and responsible.”

This support is essential in reaching children who might otherwise be overlooked. Zimrin explains, "If we schedule an appointment [with the children], they might simply not show up, so what we’ve adapted to do is to reach them. This way, the therapy happens, with the added bonus of us getting to know their environment better."

ELI’s nearly 45 years of experience show that as awareness grows, more children are identified and more cases are addressed. This requires a robust therapeutic response, and ELI is uniquely positioned to provide it. Their holistic approach includes not just therapy for the child but also for the entire family, helping to break the cycle of intergenerational abuse. “Usually, we’re dealing with intergenerational cycles of violence. We show them a different path and set that train back on track,” says Zimrin.

This past summer, thanks to the support of the Jewish Agency, ELI extended its program to thousands of children in absorption centers across the North, South, and Jerusalem, including many Ethiopian children. In a time of societal upheaval, ELI’s work is more critical than ever, offering children and communities a path to safety, healing, and a future free from abuse.

The trauma faced by Israeli children following the tragic events of October 7 is unimaginable, and their silent suffering must not be overlooked. These vulnerable children, many living in unstable and overcrowded conditions, need urgent intervention. ELI is on the frontlines, providing critical support through therapy, education, and prevention programs that reach children in schools, communities, and even displaced families.