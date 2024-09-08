Danny Danon: Palestinian UN draft resolution ruling rewards terrorism

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, said the Palestinian delegation to the United Nations's draft resolution to the UN General Assembly "rewards terrorism."

The draft resolution calls for the implementation of recent International Court of Justice decisions, including a withdrawal from the "Palestinian territories" within six months, an arms embargo on "settlements," and sanctions against Israeli individuals.

It is scheduled for a vote next week, according to a Sunday statement from Israel's Mission at the UN.

It urges all nations to comply with international law by not recognizing or sustaining the situation created by "Israel’s illegal presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory."

This includes halting the importation of products from these "settlements" and avoiding direct or indirect engagement with businesses operating in the area. Ambassador Danny Danon, Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations, speaks to members of the press about the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, at the UN headquarters in New York City, US, September 4, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/DAVID 'DEE' DELGADO)

The resolution also demands sanctions against individuals "responsible for maintaining Israel’s unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory" and calls for an embargo on weapons, technologies, and equipment suspected of being used in the region.

Additionally, it requests the cessation of any diplomatic missions within Jerusalem.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, responded

"The resolution, which calls for the 'end of the occupation,' if passed by the General Assembly precisely on the one-year anniversary of the October 7 massacre—the most brutal attack against Jews since the Holocaust—would reward terrorism. It sends a message that the barbaric acts of violence, including the massacre of children, the rape of women, and the kidnapping of innocent civilians, are profitable," Danny Danon stated.

"I urge the UN General Assembly to reject this disgraceful resolution and instead pass a resolution condemning Hamas and demanding the immediate release of all abductees. Let it be clear: nothing will deter the State of Israel from its mission to return all abductees and defeat Hamas," Danon added.