Featuring unseen footage: 'Bibi Files' premiers at Toronto Film Festival

Bibi Files, the documentary featuring unseen footage of the criminal investigation conducted in advance of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trials, premiered at the Toronto Film Festival (TIFF) on Monday night.

The film, which is still in development and seeking funding, was produced by Alex Gibney and directed by Alexis Bloom.

The footage, which includes interviews with Netanyahu, his wife Sara, and his son Yair, among others, dates back to 2016-2018.

In the footage, viewers reported that Netanyahu could be seen claiming he did not remember the events presented before him.

Following the Monday screening, KAN reported that among the figures who were interviewed for the documentary were state witness Nir Hefetz, former Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) head Ami Ayalon, and Avi Alkalay, former editor of Walla who was a witness in case 4000.

The idea for the film began with a source leaking the footage to Gibney and suggesting that a film be made from it, Gibeny recounted at a question and answer session following the screening, KAN reported. Thom Powers, Alexis Bloom and Alex Gibney at the premiere of ''The Bibli Files'' during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. September 09, 2024. (credit: Kayla Oaddams/Getty Image)

The film cannot be officially screened in Israel

Regarding the participation of Israeli Channel 13 reporter Raviv Drucker, one of the film's producers, Gibney, explained, according to KAN, that the production needed someone in Israel with ample knowledge and experience in criminal cases.

He added that to protect the source as the basis of the film, there was an agreement with the source not to screen the film in Israel. However, Gibney noted that the film would probably make its way to Israel one way or another.

On Monday, Netanyahu requested the court to ban the publication of the documentary.

The motion was directed at the State and Drucker, with Netanyahu's lawyer, Adv. Amit Hadad argued that publishing the interrogations was illegal under Israeli law.

The court rejected Netanyahu's request and ordered the State and Drucker to reply by Wednesday.

In 2019, Netanyahu was indicted in cases 4000, 2000, and 1000 on fraud, breach of trust, and accepting bribery.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.