Gal Gadot to join President Herzog for ‘Voice of the People’ inaugural symposium

President Issac Herzog will hold an online symposium to officially launch the Voice of the People initiative, aiming to bring together Jewish voices from around the world to highlight the unity and resilience of the Jewish people in the face of unprecedented challenges, it was announced Tuesday.

The two, featuring renowned Israeli actress Gal Gadot, will discuss the importance of Jewish perseverance in the current global landscape and the power of Jewish identity.

Additionally, the symposium is also set to include a conversation between journalist Tamar Ish-Shalom and Daniel Lifshitz, grandson of Oded and Yocheved, hostages from the October 7 attacks. The two will share their family’s journey of struggle and hope.

A performance by Michal Greenglick, sister of fallen soldier Shaul, will pay tribute to those who lost their lives in defense of Israel.

"Our Jewish culture celebrates the living vitality of discourse." the president wrote, "It is our responsibility to deepen the conversation between us- to come together and have honest discussions about vital issues facing the Jewish people. To develop the next generation of committed Jewish leaders, who will bring their gifts and their talents to preserving our precious peoplehood."

All are welcome

According to the official site of Voice of the People, the initiative aims to serve as a global collaborative forum, impartial and inclusive, and to secure a prosperous future for the Jewish people and Israel.

President Herzog will personally invite 150 Jewish leaders from around the globe to participate in this event.

The event will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2024, at 7 p.m. Israel Time (12 p.m. EST).