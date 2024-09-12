Social workers unite in Modiin: Iris Chaim’s emotional call for resilience and solidarity

Hundreds of social workers gathered in Modiin on Wednesday evening for a New Year toast, organized by the National Social Workers Organization under the National Labor Federation. Iris Chaim, mother of Yotam z”l, who was abducted and escaped from Hamas captivity, delivered an emotional speech, declaring, “The personal pain I carry is part of the pain of our people, our society, and our country.

I have no doubt that by continuing to walk together, as one person with one heart, we will overcome every challenge and defeat every enemy.” Her words captured the essence of the evening, emphasizing unity and resilience.

Iris Chaim’s son, Yotam z”l, was abducted during a terrorist attack by Hamas. After a period of captivity, he heroically managed to escape, but tragically did not survive his ordeal. His story has since become a symbol of courage and the ongoing struggle faced by many Israeli families during times of conflict.

Chaim’s powerful message resonated deeply with the audience, many of whom have also been affected by the Iron Swords War and the challenges it has presented. Her story of loss and perseverance serves as a beacon of hope, reinforcing the belief that solidarity can help overcome even the greatest hardships. Iris Haim and her son, Yotam. (credit: Courtesy)

Notable attendees

Among those present were MK Michal Woldiger (Religious Zionism), Chairwoman of the Knesset’s Lobby for Strengthening Israel’s Resilience, Moshe Lavon, Deputy Director-General of Social Services at the Welfare Ministry, and artist Tzvia Margalit. Woldiger commended the social workers for their tireless dedication and commitment to Israel’s national resilience, emphasizing the importance of staying united beyond political divides.

The National Social Workers Organization was founded during the Iron Swords War to provide an alternative, politically neutral platform for social workers. It focuses on their rights and the advancement of welfare services in Israel.

Lavon added, “The Welfare Ministry is working tirelessly to improve the status and working conditions of social workers, particularly in social services departments.”

In a statement, the National Social Workers Organization praised its members for their heroism and immediate response to help war victims: “We will continue to stand strong in enhancing the country’s welfare services and strengthening Israel’s national resilience.”