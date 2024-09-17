Israel Police arrest Imam from Shuafat camp for terror incitement, fundraising for weapons

Police intelligence in the Judea and Samaria district arrested an Imam from the Shu'afat refugee camp on suspicion of incitement, support for terrorism, and fundraising for terrorist activities on Tuesday, Israel Police stated.

The arrest was part of Operation "Emergency Brakes," led by Police Commissioner Daniel Levi, aimed at combating the incitement of terrorism.

The operation, carried out in collaboration with Israel Border Police and YASAM special police forces, targeted the 60-year-old Arab Israeli suspect within the Shu'afat refugee camp in East Jerusalem.

According to police, a leaflet was seized during a search of the suspect's residence. A general view picture shows the Israeli barrier running along the East Jerusalem refugee camp of Shuafat (credit: REUTERS)

Terror fundraising fliers

The leaflet encouraged donations to support terrorism, stating: "Whatever you spend in the way of Allah, He will return it to you. Any initiative to support our cause in Jenin, Nablus, and Tulkarem—I am here among you, fighting the cruel Zionist army."

It also read: "We, the mothers of the martyrs, will not raise the flag and stand aside. This is the least we can do in faith. If we cannot fight alongside them, we must provide the funds they need to purchase weapons to continue resisting. They were the ones who humiliated our dignity. In Allah, we trust, and we will pay the price. What are we before Allah?"