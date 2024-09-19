From Ukraine to Gaza, these Israeli kids are traumatized by two wars. Here’s how you can help

ELI (Israel Association for Child Protection) has been playing a crucial role in supporting Ukrainian refugees, particularly children, who have fled the war in their homeland. These young refugees, arriving in Israel without their families, are grappling with trauma from the war and the difficulties of adapting to a new country. Eran Zimrin, CEO of ELI, sheds light on these children's emotional challenges and how ELI is helping them heal.

"What characterizes the population we are treating from Ukraine is, first and foremost, panic, confusion, and helplessness," Zimrin explains. Many of the children who arrive are alone, having been separated from their families. CEO Eran Zimrin (Credit: REUVEN KAPUCHINSKI)

"We have many children, 14-16 years old, who came without their families, through Europe via the Jewish Agency," he says. The separation from parents, who remain stuck in Ukraine due to legal and logistical issues, exacerbates the emotional distress these children feel. Fathers are often unable to leave because of restrictions on men. At the same time, mothers are also held by bureaucracy-related complications.

The trauma these children face is compounded by their experiences both in Ukraine and in Israel. "They came from one war to another," Zimrin shares. The sound of air raid sirens in Israel has a profound psychological effect, triggering memories of the conflict they escaped. These children, many of whom live in boarding schools under the Na'aleh program, struggle with the isolation of being in a new country, away from their families and facing a language barrier that limits their integration into Israeli society.

ELI has stepped in to provide essential therapeutic support. "Our work at ELI offers the children an easier adaptation experience, combined with emotional warmth. There is someone who helps them, guides them, and gives them emotional support," says Zimrin. The organization focuses on creating a "ladder to belonging," helping these children feel more connected to Israeli society.

ELI's therapists are patient and empathetic, understanding the complexities of the children's immigration experiences. "The therapist is someone Israeli, who has the patience and understanding to embrace all the difficulties of the new immigrant in Israeli society," Zimrin explains.

The absence of a prominent Ukrainian community in Israel further complicates these children's adjustment. Unlike Russian, French, or Ethiopian immigrants, Ukrainian refugees don't have established community networks to rely on. "The languages may be similar, but they are different, and they don't have existing communities to which they can turn," Zimrin adds. ELI's therapists thus serve as a surrogate community, helping the children navigate both the trauma of war and the challenges of immigration.

Zimrin also highlights the specific difficulties these children face in their day-to-day lives. One poignant example is the story of a 16-year-old girl who arrived in Israel after losing her father and being separated from her mother. The war in Ukraine triggered severe psychosomatic symptoms in her, including paralysis and visual hallucinations.

When she first arrived, the stress of the situation left her feeling alone and unsure of who to turn to. However, with the support of an ELI therapist, she gradually opened up. During one air raid, she took the therapist's hand and ran to safety, later sharing that for the first time, she felt she wasn't alone. "She felt calmer and safer," Zimrin notes.

Through its therapeutic interventions, ELI is not only helping these children heal from their immediate trauma but also providing them with a sense of security and belonging. The work that ELI is doing is critical in preventing the long-term psychological scars that can result from such traumatic experiences. As Zimrin emphasizes, "We are not just treating trauma; we are giving them a ladder to belong." By offering both emotional and practical support, ELI is giving these refugee children a chance to rebuild their lives and find hope in their new homes.

