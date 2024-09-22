A heartfelt tribute: Werder Bremen honors Hersh Goldberg-Polin

German soccer club Werder Bremen held a tribute for Hersh Goldberg-Polin, the 23-year-old American-Israeli with a deep love for soccer, who Hamas killed after nearly a year in captivity.

Before their first home game against Bayern Munich, thousands of Werder Bremen fans gathered, holding up a sign of Hersh, surrounded by banners reading "Shalom, Salam, Peace," and "May your memory be a revolution, achi!" in his honor.

The banners were green and white, representing Werder Bremen, and red and black, representing Hapoel Jerusalem, the team Hersh was a devoted fan of.

The Werder Bremen announcer stated:

"Our friend Hersh is no longer with us. On October 7 of last year, Hersh was seriously injured in a terrorist attack in southern Israel and was abducted to Gaza. For 11 months, we feared for his life and that of the other hostages, suffering alongside his family and friends in Jerusalem. Our thoughts remain with them.

"Three weeks ago, during the last home game, we received the heartbreaking news: Hersh's body was found. He was murdered in captivity alongside five other hostages," they shared.

A long friendship

"For nearly 15 years, a friendship has flourished between the fans of Hapoel Jerusalem and those of Werder Bremen. Hersh was part of the younger generation and a key figure in this bond. He frequently visited the stadium and was known for his warm-heartedness and kindness.

“'In blessed memory' is what we say in Judaism for someone who has passed away. At Hersh's funeral, his father remarked: “Your memory will be a revolution.” A revolution in Hersh's image—a world where no one fears being different, where people coexist in peace.

"This utopia may seem distant, but it is worth striving for. Our commitment to the future is to uphold Hersh's values and ideas and bring them into the world."