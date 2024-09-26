Mossad stopped 50 Iran-backed attacks against Jews abroad since Oct. 7 - sources

The volume of global terrorist attacks planned by Iran against Jews and Israelis in foreign countries since Oct. 7 and prevented by the Mossad has at least doubled that of the preceding year, reaching more than 50 such attempted attacks worldwide, The Jerusalem Post has learned.

Although the world has learned about a relatively small number of these incidents, there are far more that the world has no idea about.

In September 2023, Mossad Director David Barnea revealed in a speech at Reichman University that the Mossad had thwarted 27 global terrorist incidents in foreign countries which Iran had planned against Jews and Israelis.

The fact that this number has at the very least doubled shows how motivated Tehran has been to harm Jews and Israelis across the globe and the vast resources it has poured into that goal.

How did the Mossad thwart attacks against Israelis and Jews abroad?

Sometimes these terrorist attacks are prevented via cooperation between the Mossad and official foreign partner spy services; sometimes the Mossad acts clandestinely and independently in these foreign countries; and sometimes it works with spy agencies from foreign countries which are even partially hostile to Israel or have no diplomatic relations. Mossad director David Barnea seen over a wall of hostage posters in Tel Aviv (illustrative) (credit: FLASH90)

Such hostile countries or nations lacking diplomatic relations with Jerusalem have not necessarily prioritized helping Israelis or Jews per se but are affronted by the idea that a foreign actor like Iran would carry out a terrorist operation on their sovereign territory, regardless of the target victim.

A very small and incomplete list of countries that the Mossad has worked with includes Cyprus, Germany, Denmark, and Turkey.

In May, the Mossad announced that it had also helped thwart terrorist attacks against Jews in Sweden and Belgium.

