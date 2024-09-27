Grapevine: Feeling Fine

LIKE MANY synagogue congregations and community centers, the Great Synagogue is constantly adding to its activities to relieve the psychological burden of its congregants and the wider public and to attract more people.

Among its recently included regular activities is a Saturday afternoon lecture between Mincha and Maariv services, replete with the third Shabbat meal.

The lectures are held in the large lobby of the synagogue, with the audience seated around large round tables, each of which accommodates 10 people. Last Saturday’s lecture was in English by highly reputed Talmud teacher Gila Fine, who teaches at Pardes. Fine is also a respected author and editor.

Telling the 60-plus people present that the Talmud offers drama where the Torah and the Mishna fall short, Fine offered plenty of drama of her own in her delivery.

Another of her attributes is involving the audience in the story, not merely in reading the text but in discussing the context. Fine started out by quoting a verse in which Rabbi Yishmael Ben Elisha related an incident in the Holy of Holies where God had said to him, “Yishmael, My son, bless Me.” SHAI DORON (credit: Oren Bossani)

This verse had bothered Fine for a long time until she went to university, studied Shakespeare in her literature course, and came across King Lear, who, because he was so powerful and greatly feared, could never be sure that anyone truly loved him. She had frequently questioned why God would ask for a blessing and then realized that, like Lear, God was desperate for love and, like Lear, was powerful and so greatly feared that He could never be sure that He was truly loved.

Yet His need for love is obvious in the number of commandments in which the Children of Israel are instructed to love their God. Unfortunately, Fine had limited time and could not elaborate on her thesis, but she certainly planted some controversial ideas in the heads of her listeners and set them thinking – which is more or less the mission of a good teacher.

The Great Synagogue also has a special corner just a few steps inside the main entrance in which memorial candles are lit for fallen soldiers. Currently in the planning stage is a permanent monument for Oct. 7 victims.

Jerusalem Foundation seeks new leader

■ NOW THAT more than a month has passed since the sudden death in London of Shai Doron, the popular and influential president of the Jerusalem Foundation, the organization that was founded by legendary mayor Teddy Kollek is seeking a suitable successor.

Candidates can be male or female, must reside in Jerusalem, must be good managers, able to formulate and execute far-ranging strategies, and form partnerships with donors, institutions, and government officials. In addition, they are required to have tertiary education, experience in top-level organizational management, experience in fund-raising, total fluency in Hebrew and English, and a deep understanding of Jerusalem's complex demography.

The selected candidate will be required to travel abroad on frequent occasions to represent the Jerusalem Foundation at international forums, as well as among local organizations, and must have close connections with all the communities in Jerusalem.

Applications close on October 8.

Come to slihot

■ FOLK SINGER-GUITARIST and cantor Yehuda Katz, together with violinist Oren Tzur and percussionist Nadav Serling, will infuse a special spirit of music and song into the post-midnight slihot prayers that will be held at Yeshurun Synagogue, 44 King George Ave., between Saturday night and Sunday morning, beginning at 12:30 a.m.

It's the world's birthday

■ RETIRED SCHOOL teacher Maureen Kushner, who lives in the vicinity of the Mahaneh Yehuda market, hosts an annual birthday party for the creation of the world just before Rosh Hashanah, with a highly diverse group of people crowding her apartment to listen to Carlebach-style music and words of wisdom from several rabbis and teachers.

Kushner is perpetually involved in bringing people together for activities and events aimed at touching their souls and lifting their spirits. One of the things she did last week was travel to Karei Deshe in the North, where 58 evacuees who have been living away from home for the past 10 months wanted to do something useful and meaningful. They are knitting sweaters, scarves, vests, and baby clothes to be distributed in preparation for winter, which according to weather forecasters will be quite harsh. The knitters were on their last balls of wool, so Kushner collected wool from friends and acquaintances and traveled north to personally deliver it.

Celebrating Dr. Maurit Beeri!

■ AMONG THE recipients of honorary doctorates awarded by the Open University was Dr. Maurit Beeri, director of the Alyn Hospital for pediatric and adolescent rehabilitation. Therapies administered by Alyn staff under Beeri’s supervision have in many cases produced remarkable results. Following Oct. 7, Beeri made special provision for children of displaced families, ensuring that there would be no disruption in their treatment just because they had been transferred to a city far from home.

Buy apples and honey in Israel

■ MAY THE new year bring better tidings for all of us, especially the families of hostages and those of soldiers fighting in combat units. Farmers also need good tidings. When buying apples and honey for your Rosh Hashana meals, please remember to buy Blue and White.

