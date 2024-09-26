"Sometimes it’s about saving lives": ELI's fighting against child abuse on all fronts

In response to a rising number of child abuse cases exacerbated by societal instability, ELI (the Israel Association for Child Protection) has introduced a comprehensive school-based child abuse awareness and prevention program. This initiative comes as the effects of societal trauma, particularly after the October 7th massacre, have left many children vulnerable to abuse, uncertainty, and fear.

In recent years, factors including increased societal stress and the digital revolution have contributed to rising abuse cases, but the events surrounding the massacre have further intensified the urgency. Children are often unable or afraid to seek help due to feelings of shame, guilt, or fear of repercussions, which makes early identification and prevention crucial. CEO Eran Zimrin. (Credit: REUVEN KAPUCHINSKI)

Eran Zimrin, CEO of ELI, emphasizes the importance of this approach: “Our programs entered the education system in 1978. Plays start from preschool age and go up to upper division students. In preschool, we focus on body boundaries; in the upper division, we focus on cyberbullying.

Each layer addresses age-appropriate issues that interest and fascinate them.” “At the end of each performance, not only do we direct the children to our purple button, but the actors also stand in a place where children can approach and talk to them,” Zimrin explains.

ELI’s decades of experience have revealed a clear trend: increased awareness leads to more cases of abuse being identified. Approximately 1.5% of children participating in these programs either disclose their abuse or are identified as at risk by school staff. To respond effectively, ELI not only provides individual therapy to abused children but also extends therapeutic support to the entire family, helping to break the cycle of intergenerational abuse.

Zimrin shares a powerful anecdote illustrating the program's impact: “After one performance, a mother contacted me to say that a week later, her daughter was pushed to the toilet by someone at the synagogue. Thanks to what she learned, she shouted for help, which saved her.”

The program operates through several vital components to ensure a holistic approach. It begins with training school staff, including teachers, psychologists, and counselors, to recognize abuse and understand their role in identifying and preventing it.

Limor Greenberg, director of the ELI program, adds, "Our goal is to reach as many students as possible and address significant issues, especially those that are not easy to discuss. Our actors undergo significant training tailored to the audience, enabling strong emotional connections with the characters."

After the performance, social workers or counselors lead guided discussions with the students to address issues raised during the play. When appropriate, workshops are held for parents to foster a community-wide effort in addressing abuse. Therapeutic interventions are provided for children identified as needing further support.

Zimrin has an even more far-reaching vision for the program’s future: “The next step for us would be to take these plays to Jewish communities in the United States,” he said and added, “ so no child would be left behind. Here or abroad.” As the program expands, the organization remains dedicated to its mission: creating safer environments for children and providing critical support for those affected by abuse and trauma.

This article was written in cooperation with ELI.