Jewish Federations allocates $43 million in emergency aid for northern residents

The Jewish Federations have allocated $43 million in emergency funds to assist the residents of the north with their “critical needs,” the organization announced on Thursday.

Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas War in the Gaza Strip, and as Operation Northern Arrows progresses, an increasing number of Israeli civilians have been affected by Hezbollah’s rockets and drones, forcing them to evacuate from their homes.

"In light of the escalation of the war in the north of Israel, Jewish Federations have allocated $43M in emergency funds to meet critical needs of those communities under attack," Jewish Federations of North America President and CEO Eric Fingerhut stated.

Damage in Israel's North following multiple Hezbollah rocket barrages on September 22, 2024 (credit: MDA SPOKESPERSON)

The funds were used to help terror attack victims by providing medical and mental health support, food, and housing for displaced people, according to the announcement. The funds are also used for rebuilding damaged communities and assisting local businesses affected by the war.

Funds for medical support

In addition to providing general financial support for medical and mental health, as well as rehabilitation, there were also specific instances where grants were given to vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly.

These funds come from the $854 million raised by Federations for the Israel Emergency Fund since October 7th to support Israelis impacted by the attacks and their aftermath.

"This new series of allocations is in addition to over $32 million that have been allocated to support the communities in the north during the months that they have been under attack and evacuated from their homes. Federations will continue to monitor the situation carefully and are committed to meeting the needs of all our brothers and sisters in Israel as they become known," he added.