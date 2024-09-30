Scooter Braun meets Noa Argamani: 'I found myself in tears at the sight of her'

American music producer Scooter Braun met Noa Argamani, who was recently rescued from captivity in Gaza, during a surprise appearance at the Global Citizen Festival in New York, as captured in a Sunday post on Instagram.

Braun posted pictures and videos of him and Argamani enjoying the festival, including several other pictures of her with Post Malone and Ed Sheeran, who performed at the festival.

"Tonight was a very special night that I did not expect," Braun wrote in an Instagram post, saying that he got a last-minute invite to the festival and that Argamani wanted to join. He was "in tears at the sight of her and found even more resolve in our mission to bring all the hostages home and push for peace and understanding between all people."

"I got to watch this young woman smile and listen to some of her favorite songs and meet some amazing artists," the post continued. "But more importantly she and other survivors came together to dance again and listen to music in a place that promotes unity. We will bring them home and dance again."

"Special night. Really moved," he concluded. "We will ALL dance again. Music unites."

Braun's past support

The 42-year-old producer has been vocal in his support for Israel throughout the war, even traveling to the Gaza envelope to show solidarity. Braun has shared pro-Israel photos and messages with his millions of Instagram followers several times.

At a press conference in Israel, he confirmed, "I have no dialogue with anyone who doesn't believe in Israel's existence."

"Anyone who claimed that October 7 didn’t happen is simply ridiculous. They documented it themselves," he added.

In March, Braun launched a fundraising campaign to help families of the hostages held in Gaza as well as Palestinians in Gaza. "It’s possible to do two things: Call for the release of the hostages and want innocent Palestinians to be protected from the war,'" he stated.