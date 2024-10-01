Elderly Israelis face economic, health struggles amid war, survey reveals

A new survey conducted among elderly Israelis by the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee and the Myers-JDC-Brookdale Institute revealed that nearly a quarter of respondents reported deteriorating health or worsening financial conditions.

The survey was released ahead of the International Day for Older Persons and the anniversary of the Israel-Hamas War.

Yossi Heymann, CEO of JDC-Eshel, emphasized the unique significance of this year’s International Day of Older Persons, stating, "The crises brought on by the Israel-Hamas war have highlighted the impact on the elderly population in Israel, but also their strength."

He added that although older adults face numerous challenges, they have continued to show resilience and actively support their communities.

The survey, which covered elderly Israelis from Tel Aviv, Netanya, and Ashdod, found that 21% of older adults reported worsening health and 10% experienced declines in daily functioning. Despite the varied experiences of these cities during the war, the findings were consistent across all locations. The data also showed that 35% of respondents reported fewer social interactions, while 27% faced financial difficulties. Yossi Heymann. (credit: KEREN BEN ZION)

One-fifth of elderly are daily dependent

The JDC's press release on the survey stated that local support networks for the elderly have proven vital. One-fifth of older adults rely on financial, emotional, and daily activity support from others, often from family members.

"We must continue to strengthen local and national support networks to ensure that older adults in Israel can continue to live with dignity and security, even in times of crisis," Heymann urged.

The release stated that in response to the ongoing challenges, JDC-Eshel has launched several initiatives focusing on trauma, resilience, and caregiving.

These efforts have reportedly included training professionals, supporting local communities, and assisting evacuees and caregivers, all of which aim to promote healthy aging in Israel.

The International Day of Older Persons, designated by the UN over 30 years ago, occurs on October 1.

It raises awareness of the challenges older adults face and their contributions to society.