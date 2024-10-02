Names of five victims of Jaffa terror attack announced

The names of five of the victims of the terror shooting attack in Jaffa on Tuesday night have been announced.

The victims named so far are 42-year-old Ilya Nozadze, 24-year-old Revital Bronstein, 33-year-old Inbar Segev Vigdar, 40-year-old Nadia Sokolenko and 30-year-old Shahar Goldman.

Seven people were murdered and dozens were wounded in the attack at a light rail station in Jaffa. Six people were taken to Ichilov Medical Center with at least two in critical condition with head wounds and the others moderately to seriously wounded. Twelve wounded, including a child, were transferred to the Wolfson Medical Center; five were in serious condition.

The names of two other victims have not yet been released, according to Israeli media.

Inbar Segev, 33

The first victim to be named on Wednesday morning is 33-year-old Inbar Segev, who was with her nine month old baby, Ari, at the time of the attack. Segev was killed by the two gunmen, however her baby was unharmed, and taken to a hospital by a passerby. Inbar Segev, 33, who was killed in a terror shooting in Jaffa, 1 October 2024 (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

According to KAN, Segev shielded her baby with her body during the attack. A female light rail passenger told Ynet that "[Segev] went to get off the train and was shot. We heard the baby screaming. We pulled him out of the carrier. One of the policemen took me and the baby in a van to Wolfson [Hospital]."

Segev lived in Tel Aviv and owned a fitness and Pilates studio in the city center. Her husband, Yaari Vigdar, is a soldier in the reserves, who is currently fighting in Gaza and in the north, KAN added.

Vigdar spoke to KAN, saying that after he recieved no answer from his wife, he rode his bicycle quickly to the scene, but could not find her.

"After a thorough search, I found our dog shot while passers-by were taking care of her. I looked for Inbar in the whole neighborhood and realized that I had to go to the hospital because I didn't get a response from anywhere."

Vigdar went to look for his son, finding him in the hands of a doctor in a protected area of the hospital, due to the Iranian attack on Tuesday night, he told KAN.

"Ari was in a carrier that covered Inbar's entire upper body during the attack, he was not injured at all."

"For the rest of his life - may he feel the same love he received from Inbar," he said.

Revital Bronstein, 24

Roital Bronstein, 24, was studying for her masters in computer science. She was an only child, and hailed from Bat Yam.

The mayor of Bat Yam, Zvika Brot, wrote a tribute to her on his Facebook: "Even when she was in high school, she won prestigious awards for her work in the fields of computer science and artificial intelligence. She was also a gifted comic artist."

Shahar Goldman, 30

Shahar Goldman left behind her husband Tai, her sisters Esther, Dikla and Merav and her parents Avraham and Ruth Goldman.

The mayor of Lod, Yair Revivo, told KAN she got married a year ago, and was an "outstanding international dancer." Shahar Goldman (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Ilya Nozadze, 42

Ilya Nozadze was a Georgian citizen, according to Ynet.

Nadia Sokolenko, 40

Nadia Sokolenko was an immigrant from Moldova, and a mother of one.