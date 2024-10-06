Released Gaza hostage Doron Katz-Asher announces pregnancy

The entire nation rejoiced when Doron Katz-Asher, along with her daughters, Raz and Aviv, were freed from Hamas captivity in Gaza. Now, even more heartwarming news has emerged.

Katz-Asher, who was taken hostage on October 7, 2023, while visiting family in Kibbutz Nir Oz, has announced that she is expecting her third child with her husband Yoni. This joyous revelation comes less than a year after her release, following 49 days of captivity under Hamas. Her daughters, Raz (4) and Aviv (2), were also held with her. Tragically, Doron's mother, Efrat Katz, was killed during the attacks, and several other family members remain missing.

In an emotional Instagram post, Doron shared, “Bringing life into the world, a year after I almost lost my own, is the greatest gift we could ask for in the new year. My ray of light in the darkness.” The news has resonated deeply with many, symbolizing a remarkable journey of survival and resilience after such a traumatic ordeal.

'Ray of light in the darkness'

On Friday, Doron and her family were seen at the home of socialite Lea Schenirer in Herzliya Pituach. Shnirer posted photos of the family, where Katz-Asher's pregnancy was clearly visible, sparking smiles and well-wishes across social media. Schenirer, who has been involved in advocating for the family in international media, particularly in Germany, also shared touching words about their reunion, noting how grateful she is to see the family united and thriving.