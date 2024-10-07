‘We’re not going anywhere!’- Nova ceremony commemorates one year since Oct.7

Thousands gathered on Monday morning at the Nova Music Festival site to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Hamas October 7 attack. Journalists from all over the world gathered at the Nova Music Festival memorial located in Re’im in southern Israel, as well as family members of the victims, who came to pay their respects to their loved ones. Many Nova survivors shared their stories of survival with the press and foreign media outlets, while others suffered in silence and decided to stay by their loved ones memorial for most of the ceremony.

President Isaac Herzog attended the ceremony from start to finish and expressed his deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones during this violent attack on Israeli soil.

In attendance was also Israeli activist Noa Tishby, who spoke to The Jerusalem Post.

When asked how it feels to talk to the families at the Nova Music Festival site where they lost their loved ones, Tishby told the Post, “It feels very emotional and very right. I feel like this is the place for me to be, first of all, in terms of just being in Israel on the anniversary year of October 7.

“Just being here at the site of Nova because there's nowhere else in the country where on October 7 the kind of juxtaposition between good and evil is so apparent. Those kids were so much about love and peace and life and they were met with the greatest of darkness. One side of them was celebrating life, and the other one was celebrating death, so it’s very important for me to be here and to show support for the family of the murdered.” A young woman grasps a photo of her loved one at the site of the Nova Music Festival massacre. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

'We aren't going anywhere'

Tishby, who has been a prominent Israeli celebrity on social media as well as public forums worldwide since October 7, told the Post there was a simple message to take away from being at the Nova site and speaking with families.

“We're not going anywhere,” she stated. “That’s the bottom line. We're here to stay, we're here to stay, Am Israel Chai!”

There was also a chance to speak with Nova survivors, some of whom it was their first time back at the site since that fateful day. Twenty-four-year-old Nova survivor Kfir Baruch Hod attended the Nova Music festival by simply accepting his friend’s ticket and taking this once in a lifetime opportunity to go have fun. He explained to the Post that he never could have imagined what that night would turn into.

He spoke as he was surrounded by the images and names of his four friends who were murdered at the festival: Shaked Habani, Gili Adar, Raz Bokovza, and Avraham Tyberg. He continuously wrestles with why he was presented with such amazing people in his life, and then they were taken away - friends who he described as people of “pure love.”

Kfir’s message to the world is that he has danced again, but that it’s an uphill battle as antisemitism and pure hate still exist on our Earth, mentioning how his grandmother was in the Holocaust and survived and how his father served in the Yom Kippur War and also survived. He said that he comes from a long line of fighters and he will never stop fighting for what is right and just in the world. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Former Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy was also in attendance in Re’im. Speaking to the Post, Levy spoke of the difficult mix of emotions being there with the families.

“On the one hand, I expected to feel overwhelmed and, in some ways, quite numb,” he explained. “It's the same names, same faces we've been seeing for a year, we've been telling the story since the atrocities, and I seldom understand how the world is forgetting what we can never forget.

“It's so important on the first anniversary of October 7, as people around the world are celebrating, justifying, and glorifying what happened to remind themselves what happened on October 7. We must keep fighting for the memory of the victims just as important to keep fighting to free all the hostages from the Hamas rapist regime.”

Witnessing the one-year anniversary of the October 7 massacre at the Nova music festival site was truly incredible as people came from all over the world to report in different languages what happened here in Re’im.

This massive tragedy brought people together today for a moment of reflection and to try to ease the pain that many Israelis and Jews worldwide have been feeling this entire year since the start of the war. During these difficult times in Israeli society, we have come closer together with the families of the hostages, making special bonds with one another that were clearly visible at the Nova festival commemoration. Together, we are stronger. Am Israel Chai!