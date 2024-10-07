Watch: remembering October 7

The official state ceremony was coordinated by Transportation Minister Miri Regev. Regev announced in August that the event would be filmed in advance and broadcast on October 7, and would not include a live ceremony. The key speakers at the ceremony are President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The prerecorded ceremony was filmed in Ofakim, and is being broadcast on all Israeli major TV channels. It began right after the end of a ceremony organized by family members of casualties of the massacre and of hostages still held in Gaza, which was held with a live audience in Tel Aviv, and in which politicians did not participate.

During the ceremony, Israel's President, Isaac Herzog, delivered a recorded message, saying"It has already been a year—a full year of heartbreak and pain. A year since the morning of _Simchat Torah_, which turned into the day of our disaster. The morning of October 7th. A year since a murderous enemy entered our homes, burned and tortured, raped and wounded, slaughtered and kidnapped; all with monstrous and cruel glee.

Until my last day, I will be haunted by the smell of burnt bodies and the sight of pools of blood, alongside family photos and children's books—in the paradise that turned into Hell.

And as we say in our prayers, it has been a year that we have been crying for all the murdered and fallen: some by fire, some by suffocation, some by sword, and some by beasts. Some at their doorstep, some in safe rooms, some in greenhouses, and some on city streets. Some at military outposts, and some on battlefields. Some at bus stops, and some at police stations. Some in cars, and some in shelters. Some on the paths of the kibbutz, and some at a music festival. Some by missiles and rockets, some in tunnels, and some in hiding. Forever, forever, we will remember them."