Biden calls Netanyahu a bad 'f***ing guy,' new book claims

US President Joe Biden labeled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "son of a b****" in a private conversation in April, according to Bob Woodward's new book War, CNN reported on Tuesday.

In his book, Woodward claimed Biden stated the Israeli prime minister was "a bad guy. He’s a bad f***ing guy!"

The book also illustrates, according to the report, how an IDF operation in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip appears to have been a point of contention between the two leaders. In an April phone call between the two leaders, Biden asked Netanyahu, "What’s your strategy, man?"

Netanyahu responded, “We have to go into Rafah,” prompting Biden to retort, “Bibi, you’ve got no strategy.”

In a similar vein, following Israel's entry into Rafah, Biden is quoted as calling Netanyahu a "F***ing liar." IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. July 25, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Biden's remarks following Iran's April attack

According to the Woodward excerpts, following Iran's April attack, Biden told Netanyahu to "take the win" instead of retaliating, adding, “You don’t need to make another move. Do nothing."

After Israel carried out a strike on Beirut in July in which a senior Hezbollah commander was killed along with three civilians, Biden stated, according to the quotes, “Bibi, what the f***?”

“You know, the perception of Israel around the world increasingly is that you’re a rogue state, a rogue actor,” Biden reportedly added.