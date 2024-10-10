A year without her: Hostage Liri Albag's cousin finds strength through Liri’s voice

IDF corporal Aya Albag shared how her cousin Liri Albag, kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, has helped her find strength and meaning within her role in a video shared by the IDF Spokesperson's Unit this week.

Albag described that from the moment she was drafted into the IDF amid the ongoing war and through her service as a medical officer, her cousin's voice gave her the strength to keep going.

Liri Albag's family has tirelessly fought for her return. DNA evidence has confirmed her presence in Gaza, and testimonies from released hostages provide further insight into her condition, a Jerusalem Post article wrote in July.

Aya Albag reflected on her last meeting with Liri nine days before October 7. "I told her how proud I was of her for passing the observation course. She was motivated and so happy that she was assigned to Nahal Oz. She began her role on Thursday, and a day and a half later, on Saturday morning, she was kidnapped."

"Liri and I have a special relationship. I'm an only child, and she's just like my sister and closest soulmate. She was a significant part of my entire childhood and throughout high school," Aya continued.

"I always have her voice in my head," she added. "She always said everything will be fine. This is so characteristic of Liri." Liri Albag and Aya Elbag (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

"She's the little voice in my head"

Three months after the Hamas attack, on December 20, Aya enlisted in the IDF as a combat fitness instructor. However, Aya said she struggled without her cousin's support the night before her enlistment.

"I couldn't sleep all night because of the stress. I told myself that she must be calming me from afar. She was the little voice in my head, accompanying me and telling me that everything would be okay and that I must show everyone what I am capable of."

When Aya finished the training course, she was assigned to serve near Jericho in Nabi Musa, where she was responsible for two different groups of soldiers.

"The trainees are everything to me," she said. "I go through all the stages of training with them, from the beginning of advanced training until the end. This training includes trips, Krav Maga, KS3 tests, and a track test."

"This is what keeps me going during the war," Aya explained. "Even beyond the time at the base, the entire team is with me even in the difficult moments."

Within her intense army routine, Albag finds the time to release the overwhelming sadness. "Sometimes, in the middle of a workout, a message or a new picture related to Liri would suddenly be posted, and within a second, I feel everything again. I know how to take the time to breathe deeply, cry when necessary, and carry on. This is what she would have wanted me to do."

Between pain, longing, and pride

Despite the pain, Aya has remained optimistic. "I hear Liri telling me to keep going and give it my all. I know that when she returns, she'll be proud of what I did and continue to do."

One main coping mechanism that Aya has taken on since October 7 is to continue to talk about Liri and their connection at every possible opportunity. "I told all my recruits about Liri and our story. It's comforting to see the soldiers captivated, listening, and talking to me openly about everything."

Returning home from her base would often spark difficult emotions, but Albag highlighted a special event from about a month ago, "Right at a difficult moment, my officer called me to inform me that I was being honored as an outstanding brigadier general." The phone call Aya received led her to reflect on her life and her contribution to the role.

"Every day, I put my personal struggles aside and show up for my soldiers," she shared. "Despite everything, I continue to stick to my routine and make sure my soldiers go through the training properly. I feel proud whenever I'm in uniform, especially because Liri is still in Gaza."