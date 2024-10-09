Eylon Levy to promote Israel’s KAN's Virtual Museum on October 7 massacre in English

Eylon Levy, a former prominent Israeli public diplomacy officer, will play a key role in promoting the 7.10.360 Virtual Museum, which documents the events of the October 7 massacre, to an international audience. The museum, a flagship project of the Israel Broadcasting Corporation (KAN), will now be available in English as part of a broader effort to share the harrowing story with the world.

You can visit the virtual museum by clicking here.

Launched in Hebrew on the first October 7 Memorial Day earlier this week, the 7.10.360 Virtual Museum allows users to embark on a virtual journey through the locations impacted by the massacre, including Gaza border communities, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) camps, and southern cities that were attacked. Using 360-degree cameras and archival footage collected since the massacre, the museum provides a detailed account of the events, the destruction, and the stories of both the victims and survivors.

According to KAN, Levy’s involvement in promoting the English version will ensure the project reaches a wider global audience. KAN said in a statement that the Foreign Affairs Ministry plans to feature the museum in Israeli embassies worldwide and through its major social media channels to honor the victims of the October 7 massacre and ensure their stories are heard.

“The virtual museum is a powerful tool to tell the story of that tragic day,” Levy said. “It not only commemorates the lives lost but also showcases the resilience and bravery that emerged in the aftermath.” KAN's 7.10 digital memorial project. (credit: KAN, Marc Israel Sellem/Jerusalem Post)

Museum to be translated into other languages

In addition to English, the museum will be translated into other languages, including Arabic, Spanish, and Russian, to expand its international reach further. A large interactive screen displaying the virtual museum has been installed at the National Library of Israel in Jerusalem, allowing tens of thousands of visitors to experience the museum throughout October.

The project, developed by KAN Digital in collaboration with the Israeli tech company Appsflyer and managed technically by the Diskin company, has attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors since its initial launch. According to KAN, the museum will continue to expand, adding new stories and content daily, ensuring that the memory of the massacre remains vivid for future generations.