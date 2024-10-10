KAN News interactive map tells the stories of October 7 massacre

A new interactive map telling the story of the communities and cities impacted by the October 7 massacre perpetrated by Hamas terrorists in southern Israel last year has been launched by KAN News.

The map, entitled "7.10.360," published to mark the one-year anniversary of the massacre, allows viewers to select a community or a town in which the attack occurred.

Each location includes a detailed timeline of the events.

Each community and its story

Among the localities listed on the map are the various Gaza border communities, such as Erez, Sufa, Mivtahim and Ein Habesor, among other locailities, in addition to cities such as Netivot, Ofakim and Sderot. The Nova Massacre Scene (credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)

In addition, by selecting some localities, such as the site of the Nova music festival near Re'im, kibbutz Nir Oz, Kibbutz Kissufim, and Kibbutz Be'eri, viewers can delve into the story of the specific families or individuals who were murdered on that day, those who were taken hostages or whose lives were affected by the massacre.

The map can be found here.