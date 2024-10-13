Pressuring Israel: Houthis threaten naval escalation amid rising Iran tensions - analysis

The Houthis have been spreading messages indicating their intent to increase attacks, particularly if Israel-Iran tensions escalate.

Al-Akhbar intended to deter Israel and the US from further against Iran. “Yemeni support operations for the Gaza Strip and Lebanon are heading towards a new phase of escalation,” the report claimed.

The Houthis told Al-Akhbar that military preparations are underway and to engage in a direct naval battle with the Israeli entity. They said that the Israeli and American naval forces in the Mediterranean would be within the target range of Sana'a forces' missiles and aircraft.

They also indicated that this military effort may involve the participation of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq and the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon.

New threats to Israel's navy

The goal here is to increase the “equation” that Iranian-backed groups have “imposed” on Israel. In the wake of October 7, this had included Hezbollah attacks, attacks from Iraq and Yemen, and Iranian ballistic missile fire. The aim is to ring Israel with threats and create mutually assured deterrence so that each part of Iran’s axis could be keyed in to help stop attacks on the others or put pressure on Israel. Smoke rises, after what Hezbollah's Al-Manar tv says was an Israeli strike, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon September 27, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/EMILIE MADI)

The report claimed, according to sources, that “the Israeli occupation’s warships and frigates in the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea will be among the targets in the coming days…the Israeli battleship Sa’ar will not be immune to the strikes of Sanaa’s forces.”

The Sa’ar ships are Israeli missile boats and corvettes. In the past, Israel has used them to down threats from Iraq and Yemen because the boats have air defenses.

“Observers believe that Sanaa [Houthi] forces are anticipating any American participation with the entity in responding to Iran as a signal to launch broad Yemeni-Iraqi operations against American bases in the region.”

The goal here is to create a wider deterrent against Israeli action by also threatening the US. Iraqi militias have already targeted US bases numerous times, and the Houthis have targeted the Red Sea in many attacks. Recent reports have suggested the US might even deploy air defenses to Israel.

This all looks like part of a plan for possible wider escalation in the region in case of Israeli retaliation for the Iranian October 1 ballistic missile attack.