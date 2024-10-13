The great emigration: Israel sees an unprecedented number leave the country

Israelis are emigrating abroad in numbers the country has never seen before—taking with them their money, education, and professional skills. The numbers behind this movement indicate long-term harm to Israel, even far from the conflict zones in the north and south.

In the first seven months of this year, 40,600 Israelis left the country, an average of 2,200 more each month than in 2023.

The Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) has updated its method for calculating long-term departures and returns of Israelis, adopting international standards for measuring emigration and developing a new statistical method within its Demography and Census Division.

In comparison to 2023

The data tells a stark story: In 2023, 55,400 people emigrated—a record high compared to an annual average of 37,100 over the previous decade. That same year, 27,800 Israelis returned after extended periods abroad, up from the decade-long average of 23,800.

Under the old measurement method, used until 2021, the figures for both emigrants and returnees were lower. The revised system revealed an additional 126,100 emigrants over the past ten years.

In 2023, 39% of emigrants came from Israel’s wealthier districts, including Tel Aviv and the central region, while 28% left from Haifa and the north, and 15% from the south. Even Jerusalem contributed 13% of all emigrants, and Judea and Samaria accounted for 5%.

Emigration rates surged during the summer. While an average of 5,200 people left per month in the first five months of the year, that number rose to 7,300 per month in June and July. In August, 20,500 Israelis who normally reside abroad returned to visit.

The number of "long-term emigrants," as defined by the CBS, increased by 59% in the first seven months of 2023.

The median age of men emigrating in 2023 was 31.6, while for women, it was 32.5. People in their 20s and 30s comprised 40% of emigrants, though they only account for about 27% of the population. This means Israel is losing significant manpower at an age when many are entering the workforce, pursuing studies, or receiving training abroad. Among emigrants, 48% of men and 45% of women were single. Around 41% emigrated with a partner, reinforcing the notion that many have permanently relocated.

In 2023, 59% of emigrants were born abroad, while 41% were born in Israel. Of those born abroad, 80% hailed from Europe, with the vast majority (72%) from the former Soviet Union. Many of these emigrants received generous state aid when they first arrived in Israel, including government-subsidized housing and mortgages, only to reap now the benefits from selling those properties at substantial profits.

Non-Arab Christians, primarily immigrants from the former Soviet Union who came under Israel’s Law of Return through relatives or spouses, comprised 32.4% of emigrants in 2023, even though they constitute only 4.9% of the general population. Some critics argue that these individuals, having felt marginalized in Israeli society for not being Jewish, have now taken the opportunity to leave with significant financial gains.

Arab Muslims and Christians contributed less to the emigration wave, representing just 6.2% of emigrants despite making up 21.3% of the population. Notably, around 9% of emigrants were born in the US and about 4% in France.