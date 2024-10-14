Comedian Michael Rapaport makes Israel debut at Jerusalem Theater

American TV and film actor and unusually large and redheaded comedian Michael Rapaport made a raucous debut in his first official stand-up appearance in Israel on Sunday night at the Jerusalem Theatre.

The 54-year-old Jewish New Yorker has been one of Israel’s most outspoken defenders since October 7, although much of what he’s said and written couldn’t be repeated in a family newspaper.

His more-than-hour-long set had some of that manic, profane energy to it. But his use of four-letter and sometimes 12-letter words felt natural, and Rapaport also came across as sincere and thoughtful before the near-sellout audience, which clearly was staunchly on his side before he uttered a word.

Following a brief, well-received opening set by homegrown Matan Peretz, a young, good-looking comic whose best line was “If you typed ‘Israeli’ into an AI photo app, I’d be what they would give you,” Rapaport began his show by telling everyone to shut their cellphones off. “And if any of you have a pager on them, just leave – right now!”

American Jewish actor and comedian Michael Rapaport visiting the Western Wall in Jerusalem, on December 15, 2023 (credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90) His New York street style in full flume, Rapaport riffed on everything from the upcoming US elections (“I could go down to the corner humus stand and find two better candidates”) to disciplining children in an age of political correctness (“Make spanking great again!”)

First visit to Israel

The room grew quiet when he described his first visit to Israel in November 2023, visiting Kibbutz Be’eri and the atrocities he saw there. That he could then pivot and return to comedy was a testament to his talent and the audience's need for some release.

Some of his bits felt forced and out of place with an Israeli audience, like a lengthy segment on alimony, his first marriage, and another on his crush on Rihanna.

But when he focused on current events or even tied them to his life (“They’re terrorists, I hate them, they won’t leave.... I’m talking about my kids”), Rapaport almost always hit the mark.

And frankly, even if he hadn’t been very good, and he was, just that an American celebrity came to Israel and appeared onstage in the middle of a war was enough to give him a standing ovation.

Rapaport will be appearing in Tel Aviv on Monday night at Beit Hahayal.