WATCH: Israeli delegation face massive walk out during speech to Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly

The Israeli delegation to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) faced a massive walkout during their speech on Monday.

Israel's delegation to the 149th IPU Assembly was set to combat anti-Israel initiatives being put forward by the Palestinian delegation.

"We are preparing for many tough battles, as the Palestinian delegation, with the support of various Arab and Muslim policies, will do everything in their power to push for decisions harmful to Israel, utilizing manipulations with delegations from around the world and 'surprises' for the Israeli delegation."

The delegation was led by Likud MK Dan Illouz and he was joined by fellow Likud MK Tsega Melaku and Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern.

Some of the anti-Israel initiatives included downgrading Israel's status within the IPU as well as calls to adopt the International Court of Justice (ICJ) opinion on Israeli policy in the territories. Delegates attend the opening ceremony of the 132nd General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU 132) at Ba Dinh hall in Hanoi March 28, 2015. (credit: REUTERS/KHAM)

There are also expected to be calls for the advancement of a Palestinian State during the assembly.

Discussion over UNRWA is also expected, with the understanding that Israel will be blamed for the difficulties facing the organization.

"Every time the Jewish people stand against tyranny, the world asks us to surrender in the name of so-called peace and quiet," Illouz said during his speech.

Taking a stand

He admonished the countries of the world for not pushing for the release of the hostages.

Continuing, he said, "We refuse to bow. We refused to abandon our faith, and we refused to disappear. Today, once again, we stand firm. Just as Mordechai refused to bow to Haman in ancient Persia, we refuse to bow to the tyrants of modern Persia – the Ayatollahs' regime in Iran."

He called for the nations of the world to push for a cooperative future for the region. "The Middle East stands at a crossroads today. There are two possible futures. One of hope, represented by the Abraham Accords, where Jews and Arabs build a future together, or another of endless war, driven by Iran’s ambition and terror. I call on the world – choose the path of the Abraham Accords and help us defeat the terror of Iran."