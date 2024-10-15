Staunch Israel supporter Douglas Murray to appear in Tel Aviv in December

Everyone’s favorite pro-Israel commentator, Douglas Murray, will be going to the big stage on December 4 with a for-pay lecture in Tel Aviv on his experiences covering the Israel-Hamas War over the last year.

Murray, a celebrated author and journalist, has been ubiquitous on international media and has consistently been one of Israel’s most eloquent defenders. BRITISH JOURNALIST and author Douglas Murray was honored with special recognition by Israel for his advocacy on behalf of the country in the wake of October 7. (credit: Moshe Mizrachi )

Onstage, he’ll share his firsthand experiences and observations from the last year, including being embedded with the IDF in Gaza and traveling to the South and North of Israel. He will also discuss the media coverage of the war and the cultural and political undercurrents taking place in Europe and the US regarding Jews, Zionism, and Israel.

Event to take place at Charles Bronfman Auditorium

His latest book, The War on the West, seeks to defend Western culture against what he regards as a barrage of unjust criticism for perceived past wrongdoings.

The event will take place at the Charles Bronfman Auditorium of the Tel Aviv Culture Center.

Ticket information: https://www.eventim.co.il/artist/douglasmurray/.