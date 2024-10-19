Grapevine October 18, 2024: What’s good for America

In previous years, in the weeks that led up to the US presidential elections, local leaders of Democrats Abroad and Republicans Abroad were busy whipping up enthusiasm among American citizens living in Israel to persuade them to vote for one party or the other. This time around, other than a few op-eds and Letters to the Editor in The Jerusalem Post, there has been little evidence of election campaigning. Perhaps this campaigning has been taking place through WhatsApp groups among American citizens, but essentially, it’s Israelis, not Americans, who are concerned about whether Kamala Harris or Donald Trump will be the best for Israel.

However, this is illogical, given the paramount importance of determining which of the two candidates will be better for America. Regrettably, only a handful possess the capacity to comprehend the broader context of Israel’s current crisis; the majority only possess tunnel vision.

They are obviously critical of Harris due to her concern for Gazan and Lebanese civilians, so many of whom have lost their lives. It is simple to hold their leaders accountable for initiating violent hostilities against Israel, to which they responded in kind. Most pro-Israel individuals will dwell on the atrocities perpetrated by terrorists from both the northern and the southern border areas. On the other hand, pro-Palestinian individuals, including Jews, look with the eyes of an outsider at the deaths of innocent Gazan and Lebanese children and point an accusing finger at Israel.

Whether Jews are progressives or simply people of conscience whose attitudes have been formed by the basic beliefs fostered by the countries in which they live, many will side with the Palestinians, as happened with a relatively large group of New Yorkers who congregated outside on Yom Kippur in solidarity with the Palestinians, held desegregated services, wore keffiyes like prayer shawls over white garments, and in the same breath, while discussing Jewish values and the holiest day of the year, also charged Israel with genocide backed by the American government in the name of security for the citizens of Israel.

Would they think differently if they lived in Israel? No one knows. These Jews are observing the situation through American eyes, and what they see on their television screens is horrifying. Any child’s death is heartbreaking, but it becomes even more devastating when the child is a victim of war. Israeli children of various races and denominations have been among the victims but there have been more Gazan children among the dead, and that’s what people with an American mentality see. For the most part, we see only our own and are particularly mindful of the Bibas children, Kfir and Ariel, who were abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz with their mother, Shiri, by Hamas; there has been no confirmation as to whether or not they are alive. Donald Trump and Kamala Harris address presidential campaign events. (credit: Umit Bektas/Erica Dischino/Reuters)

Australian Jews caught in the middle

■ GETTING BACK to the elections, Australians living abroad, unlike Americans, have very limited voting rights. They can vote only if their names appear on the electoral rolls and only if they return to live in Australia within a six-year period. They have to sign documents to this effect, and while they can place postal votes, they cannot vote with an overseas address. They must be registered at their place of domicile in Australia. This is actually much fairer than the American system. Why should Americans who have been living abroad for more than 20 years have the right to determine the political future of those who reside in America? Allowing them to keep their citizenship and the few perks that go with it is one thing, but voting should be permitted for only one election after leaving the US. Australians are also permitted to retain their citizenship, but once they’re abroad, they can seldom vote in more than one election – two at the most if an election takes place during their first or second year away.

Australian Jews, who by and large are deeply committed to Israel, have had a worrying time and are increasingly listening to Israeli podcasts, watching Israeli YouTube productions, and reading Israeli news in online publications. At the same time, they have been subjected to frightening and ever-increasing incidents of antisemitism, including, among other examples, antisemitic graffiti written in very large letters on the sidewalk outside residential properties occupied by Jews.

In an open letter published in the Melbourne Age and the Sydney Morning Herald just ahead of October 7, Jeremy Leibler, the president of the Zionist Federation of Australia, writes: “The events of that day and what has followed since have reshaped our lives irreversibly. The anguish has extended far beyond the borders of Israel, as many members of the Australian Jewish community faced harassment and vilification. Suddenly, you were a pariah for expressing grief, for supporting Jewish people, for clamping down on antisemitism, and for advocating fair and respectful discourse.

“No other country is expected to submit to its annihilation. Of course, it is legitimate to criticize Israeli government policies. In fact, thousands of Israelis protest every day. However, that criticism must not descend into antisemitism or support for terrorism.

“Often, the silence, rather than hostility, hurt the most. The progressive spaces where Jews have traditionally found solidarity became hotbeds of antisemitism. The betrayal was searing. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

“We have experienced a sweeping fog of gaslighting. Apparently, we are colonizers. We are not indigenous to Israel. We have no historical connection to the land. We are white supremacists. We are bad Jews because we are Zionists. We are weaponizing antisemitism. We are abusing our power and influence. The charge sheet of being a Jew in Australia goes on and on…”

In addition, Leibler writes: “I cannot fathom why the zeitgeist is incapable of criticizing Israel without also questioning its fundamental right to exist, and not condemn the actions of terrorist organizations like Hamas and Hezbollah. What are we missing?

“Despite the tragedy, I still hold onto hope. I believe the majority of Australians, including those within the Muslim community, reject extremism and desire peace. I believe that good people recognize the brutal role Hamas has played in the suffering of Palestinians, as well as the immense pain Israelis have endured.”

Leibler concedes that “tragedy and destruction tend to blur our vision.” He does not say so, but that is one of the reasons that so many Jewish Americans are opposed to Kamala Harris. Their vision has been blurred by what they see in Israel’s actions, and they are blind when it comes to Gaza and Lebanon.

Croatia recognizes Jewish cemeteries as heritage sites

■ PESSIMISTS WHO doubt there will ever be peace in the Middle East and claim there is no partner with whom Israel can negotiate should take a look at those countries in Europe that are attempting to preserve whatever Jewish heritage remains, encourage the teaching of Holocaust history in schools, and are active in combating antisemitism, especially since the groundswell of attacks against Jews and Jewish institutions. One such country is Croatia, with which Israel has diplomatic relations.

However, during the Second World War and immediately afterward, Croatia had a terrible record of antisemitism and collaboration with the Nazis. The notorious Ustasha movement worked to eliminate all foreign elements, including the Jews.

At the commencement of WWII, the Jewish community numbered in the range of 25,000. The Holocaust resulted in the murder of about 80 percent of the Jewish community. Their property was looted, and much of it was destroyed.

Today, approximately 2,000 Jews are living in Croatia. Like some other European countries, Croatia has decided to pay homage to its once-flourishing Jewish community that dates back more than a dozen centuries.

All over Europe, there is much evidence that Jews had lived there – cemeteries, mikvaot (ritual baths), buildings that originally housed synagogues, mezuzahs on doorposts, signs in Hebrew over a lintel, and more.

Although, sadly, the Jewish community of Croatia is depleted, the Croatian government has decided to recognize Jewish cemeteries as cultural heritage sites.

The decision to recognize Jewish cemeteries as protected heritage sites, welcomed by the World Jewish Restitution Organization (WJRO), was announced by Croatian Minister of Culture and Media Nina Obuljen Koržinek during a gathering with Zagreb’s Jewish community, where she underscored that the preservation of Croatia’s rich Jewish cultural history and heritage is vital.

“We are pleased to see this important recognition, which highlights the value of Jewish heritage in Croatia,” said WJRO President Gideon Taylor.

“Today, Jewish cemeteries are often the only evidence of the former Jewish presence in certain towns and villages, giving them exceptional significance for both the Jewish people and the cultural heritage of the Republic of Croatia. In light of this progress, we encourage the Croatian government to continue addressing other pressing restitution issues,” Taylor stated.

Caring for Jewish cemeteries has been of longstanding concern, highlighting the need for protective measures and maintenance of these historical sites, he added.

WJRO has consistently engaged with Croatian authorities, advocating for a comprehensive approach to safeguarding these vital cultural assets.

In November 2023, following a productive meeting with WJRO, together with the Zagreb Jewish community, Croatia’s Culture Ministry initiated a process to protect 52 cemeteries, marking a positive development. However, many additional cemeteries face challenges due to neglect and urbanization. WJRO looks forward to continued dialogue with Croatian authorities to ensure that all aspects of Jewish cultural heritage receive the respect and protection they deserve.

WJRO recognizes the persistent efforts of the Croatian Jewish community and Dr. Ognjen Kraus in their quest to safeguard Jewish cultural sites. WJRO also appreciates the support of the US State Department, including Ellen Germain, Special Envoy for Holocaust Issues, and Israeli Ambassador to Croatia Gary Koren. WJRO also acknowledges the invaluable contributions of WJRO member Ivica Ceresnjes, the former president of the Jewish Community of Bosnia-Herzegovina and now affiliated with the Hebrew University’s Center for Jewish Art, to these efforts.

JNF-USA visits the Arava

■ A DELEGATION of goodwill ambassadors from JNF-USA, which included several major donors, visited the Central Arava for the first time since October 7, 2023. The group visited all the locations in the Arava that are supported by JNF-USA and the organization’s partners. The purpose of the visit was to further strengthen the bonds between Israel and Diaspora Jewry. Within the framework of the visit, the group met with Naomi Becker, CEO of the Arava Development Company, and Noa Zer and Amit Bar-Am from the Human Resources unit. The delegation received a briefing on the security situation and engaged in a discussion about the immediate and future challenges.

The group also visited the Sapir Medical Clinic and the Arava International Center for Agricultural Training (AICAT), where students from developing countries in Asia and Africa study advanced methods of agriculture.

The delegation was particularly impressed with the Eshkolot Arts and Science Center, which is a JNF-USA project. There they met Meirav Shalev, who heads the regional council’s education department.

The visit concluded at the Central and Northern Arava-Tamar Research and Development Center, where director Maayan Kitron emphasized the importance of innovation in agriculture and the need to maintain a sustainable level of agricultural output.