Healing the trauma of October 7 together

The October 7 massacre left the country reeling with trauma, especially those in the Gaza envelope.

A study from The Lancet showed that those who were in the affected areas on October 7 were three times more likely to present with probable PTSD and two times more likely to present with depression.

Healing Place, a treatment center established in the wake of the massacre, aims to assist those most affected by that day.

"When we opened a healing place, the idea was to reach out to the survivors of the Nova and the evacuees from the kibbutzim and offer them mental first aid," said founder and manager Ra'anan Arizona in a statement. "On October 8, there were 10 people, and a week later 1,000 people."

He continued: "These days we are focusing on helping the residents of the Gaza border kibbutzim, bereaved families, widows, abductees who have returned from captivity, and more. Everyone here is close.

"We combine body and mind. The money donated is spent on treating the groups that experienced the greatest horror on October 7."

The center, which is located in Ronit Farm north of Herzeliya, sits on one-and-half hectares and focuses on rehabilitation for traumatized victims of the massacre and the ensuing Israel-Hamas war. Participants look at plants on the grounds of Rinat Farm. (credit: Courtesy)

Strength in numbers

The resistance farm focuses on rehabilitation in nature and community. While it offers massage therapy and other physical activities, it also offers group therapy led by trauma-specializing therapists.

Ofer Lior, who lost his son Matan Mordechai at the Supernova festival, said that the farm and its therapy groups are a lifeline for him.

"When the terrorists were still at the party place, I saw terrible things; the smells and sights never leave me," said Lior. "I waited about 6 days until receiving the terrible message about my son's murder. I arrived broken and bleeding from the events of October 7 to this loving place. There are workshops here with other bereaved parents who experience and understand the grief."

Matan owned the sound company hired for the festival and was one of the last people to leave to help others evacuate the grounds. He saved dozens of lives that morning with his heroism.

"There are love and support groups here; they drive and strengthen me in a significant way and allow me to walk with the terrible pain for the rest of the way."