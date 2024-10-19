'Showing us how to win a war:' Navy Seal who killed Bin Laden lauds Israel's killing of Sinwar

Retired Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Rob O'Neill told NewsMax on Thursday that Israel was “showing [the US] how to win a war” following the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

O’Neill, according to the Daily Mail, was a member of SEAL Team Six, the group that stormed Al Qaeda terrorist Osama Bin Laden's compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan, on May 2, 2011. In 2014, he reportedly identified himself as the one who pulled the trigger on the mastermind of the September 11 attacks.

"This is huge for them, O’Neil said. “And I love that they were able to do it with soldiers. So, the last thing that Yahya saw was probably the Israeli flag.

"And it's just good on them. Good for the pursuit. And just like the rest of them, you know, he died running away afraid. And the good guys finally caught up to him.

Acknowledging the significance of the elimination, O’Neil said that the elimination of Sinwar incapacitated many of Hamas’s “abilities.” Photo of a wounded Yahya Sinwar in the Gaza Strip after the building he was in was hit by an IDF tank. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

The US's foreign policy

Israel has faced numerous calls to implement a ceasefire in Gaza, despite Hamas’s consistent refusal of a hostage deal and recent absence from talks in Qatar.

US President Joe Biden reignited conversations for a ceasefire on Friday, telling reporters “We’re going to work out what is the day after now,” explaining that this means, “how do we secure Gaza and move on.”

Commenting on the international push to end the war, O’Neil said, "What Israel is doing right now is they're showing us how to win a war. They're taking out the top leaders. They're going to keep doing it.

"And they're proving to everyone, including like, even right now, our president will say, 'Well, now he's dead, we can work on a ceasefire.' You don't don't let someone start a war and then whine about a ceasefire.”

Further casting an eye at the US's foreign policy, O'Neil said that while Iran is "obviously a problem and the No. 1 state sponsor of terror," the US should be more cautious when it came to "our supposed ally in Qatar."

"That's where Hamas, the last two billionaire leaders of Hamas — they should round these dudes up and give them to Israel right now," O'Neill said.