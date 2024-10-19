Protesters call for release of hostages, stage presentation advocating for Naama Levy's release

Israelis gathered across the country on Saturday evening to demonstrate and call for the release of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza for 378 days, Israeli media reported.

Dozens of women took part in staging a presentation called "Dress Like Naama" to advocate for the release of Naama Levy, a female observer who was taken hostage on October 7.

Those who took part included Naama's family, friends, former military observers, and other civilians, who dressed like Naama at the moment of her abduction and surrounded Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, according to a statement by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

Women advocating for Naama's release wore grey sweatpants stained with blood, an image that circulated media and is identified with Naama's story on October 7. Eyelet Levy, hostage Naama Levy's mother, marking her daughter 20th birthday while she is still in captivity. (credit: Paulina Patimer)

"For more than a year, the image of blood-stained gray sweatpants has been seared into our collective memory from the horrific kidnapping video of Naama Levy," the Forum wrote.

Protests took place in several locations across Israel, including the main protest in Tel Aviv, as well as in Karkur, Ha’ogen, and Rehovot.

These are the first protests to occur in the wake of the elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who has long been believed to be opposed to entering a hostage deal with Israel and was also reportedly surrounded by hostages as human shields for long periods before his death.