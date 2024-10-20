In departure from tradition, Herzog fails to hold Sukkot open house

There will be no Open House at the President’s Residence during Sukkot this year, in a departure from years of tradition. Instead, there will be an invitation-only event for displaced youth, many of whom are currently being accommodated in Jerusalem.

On the last day of Sukkot, the event, Youth Building Israel's Tomorrow, is geared toward teenagers who were evacuated from communities in the north. The meeting is part of President Isaac Herzog’s Exchanging a Word initiative, in which he hopes to change the nature of verbal exchanges between people of opposing views.

Herzog, who favors polite, civil discourse, is dismayed by the level to which Knesset members and other public figures have sunk in their retorts to and verbal assaults against people with whom they disagree.

He believes that aside from setting a bad example for youth, the tone and language used are simply unacceptable, and in such an atmosphere, it is difficult to reach compromise agreements for the benefit of the wider population.

Residents of youth villages from across the country will also attend, along with influencers, artists, and inspirational figures.

The young people will be encouraged to talk about the challenges confronting them during this past year of turbulence, chaos, and uncertainty. They will also participate in discussions on how to reduce polarization and strengthen resilience and social cohesion.

Open house in past years

In past years, people from all over the country flocked to the President’s Sukkah to meet Israel’s number one citizen and possibly be photographed with him.

When Chaim Herzog, Herzog’s father, was president, he stood in the Sukkah and shook hands with everyone passing through.

The nature of the Open House celebration changed with President Shimon Peres, whose team thought that at his advanced age, it would be much too tiring for him to stand for hours to meet and greet people.

Entertainment and games on the lawns outside the Sukkah were increased, and Peres came out every hour or so to deliver a brief welcome speech.

This practice was continued with Reuven Rivlin, who was a decade and a half younger than Peres but also at an age when standing in one place for three or four hours was not in the interest of his health.

However, Rivlin made a point of walking through the entrance hall leading to the Sukkah every hour and a half to come into close contact with the crowd and pose for selfies with his guests, especially toddlers and babies.

Herzog used a similar format in the early fling of his presidency, but this year, given the security situation and the rifts in the nation before and during the past year, he decided to give young people the opportunity to have their say and to offer solutions to the controversies that are gripping the nation and pulling it apart.